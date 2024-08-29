Star Wars Outlaws: How to remove your Wanted Level

If you need to remove your Wanted Level in Star Wars Outlaws, there are a few options. The Galactic Empire doesn’t take kindly to anyone snooping around their bases, stealing their stuff, or killing their Stormtroopers. Thus, it’s inevitable for you to have a Wanted Level at some point in the game.

One of the main story missions of Star Wars Outlaws even forces it upon you, so it can teach you one method of removing your Wanted Level while in space. That said, there are a few ways, depending on where you’re at in the galaxy.

On that note, here's what you can do to get things back to normal, regardless of which planet you’re on.

Remove your Wanted Level in Star Wars Outlaws through a few methods

You can do this in space easily enough, as long as you're not in battle (Image via Ubisoft)

One way you’re taught to remove your Wanted Level in Star Wars Outlaws is in outer space. While fleeing an Imperial base, Waka will suggest you fly close to one of the Satellite Communication Devices hovering in space. Look for the satellite dishes with the blue imperial logo, as seen in the screenshot above.

Trending

You can hack these to keep people off your trail. However, it won’t work while you’re in battle, so make sure to defeat any TIE Fighters that are harassing you before moving to hack and remove your Wanted Level in Star Wars Outlaws. While in space, you can Jump to Hyperspace to achieve the same effect, as long as you aren’t at the maximum Wanted Level.

When on the ground, you also have a few options at your disposal. One way is to simply wait it out - this may not work if you’re at maximum Wanted Level, though. At lower levels, find an area away from the Imperial Stormtroopers and wait it out. Then, hop on the speeder and get going!

If you've got credits to spare, some Imperial Agents will be willing to help out (Image via Ubisoft)

If you’ve got some spare credits and want to get things moving faster, you can head to any major city, and look for the Corrupt Officer. They’ll be all too glad to wipe your slate clean but at a cost. Look for the Imperial icon in any major town. If you’ve managed to reach Wanted Level 6 out in the world, you can head to a Death Trooper camp to remove your Wanted Level.

Head to one of their encampments, grab a keycard, and use it to access the camps’ terminal. This will remove your Wanted Level immediately. While this can only be done out of combat, it will keep you safe and stop the incessant Imperial chase.

Check out our other Star Wars Outlaws guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!