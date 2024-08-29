How does the Reputation system work in Star Wars Outlaws?

The Reputation system in Star Wars Outlaws shows just who you are friends or enemies within this vast galaxy. It’s a system designed to rise and fall throughout your adventure, depending on who you work with and who you doublecross. After all, that’s the nature of the Underworld: your ally may one day be someone you have to steal from down the line. This can certainly make things harder on you, but that’s just the nature of the game criminals play.

As we pointed out in our in-depth review, the Star Wars Outlaws Reputation system is neat, but there aren’t any permanent or serious consequences to your actions. You can’t be permanently locked out of working with a group; you’ll just have to work harder to win back their favor.

How to build (and lose) Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws

Making choices like these affects your Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

You get introduced to the Reputation system of Star Wars Outlaws quite early. When you break into the Pyke Syndicate’s base on Toshara, you’ll get a chance to hold some key information for Gorak or sell it out to the Crimson Dawn. For example, we chose the latter, which improved our reputation with them and unlocked this system for us.

As you commit acts that benefit one of the game’s main factions—completing missions, selling them crucial information, and things of that nature—you’ll build a higher reputation with them. You’ll see this in your Reputation section of the menu. The higher your reputation with a group is, the better things will be. Each tier of renown will have its own benefits or drawbacks.

Crossing a group by stealing from them, sneaking into their territory, and killing their men will not be tolerated. Here's what each level of reputation grants you in Star Wars Outlaws.

Terrible

On The Run (Kill Squad): You will have Kill Squads sent after you until you raise your reputation with this faction.

You will have Kill Squads sent after you until you raise your reputation with this faction. Restricted Areas (Territories and Districts): You are Shoot on Site if you enter this faction’s territory for any reason. If spotted, you’ll be ejected.

You are Shoot on Site if you enter this faction’s territory for any reason. If spotted, you’ll be ejected. Untrustworthy (Opportunities): Syndicates aren’t as likely to talk to you, or if they do, will pay you less than what a job is worth. Keep doing jobs to increase reputation and fix this.

Syndicates aren’t as likely to talk to you, or if they do, will pay you less than what a job is worth. Keep doing jobs to increase reputation and fix this. Terrible Deals (Merchants): Prices are much higher for Kay Vess with these affiliated merchants.

Bad

Restricted Areas (Territories and Districts): You are Shoot on Site, and will be ejected from any area you aren’t supposed to be in if caught.

You are Shoot on Site, and will be ejected from any area you aren’t supposed to be in if caught. Untrustworthy (Opportunities): Jobs you do for this faction won’t pay well, nor are they as willing to come forward and offer you work.

Jobs you do for this faction won’t pay well, nor are they as willing to come forward and offer you work. Bad Deals (Merchants): Prices are a bit higher but not as bad as Terrible.

Poor (Default level)

Restricted Areas (Territories and Districts): You are Shoot on Site in areas you aren’t wanted in. If caught, you will get kicked out for trespassing.

You are Shoot on Site in areas you aren’t wanted in. If caught, you will get kicked out for trespassing. A Job or Two (Opportunities): At this level, Kay Vess is being given a chance to prove herself to the Syndicate with a few jobs.

Good

Welcome in Territories (Territories and Districts): You are allowed to enter Syndicate camps, but they do not tolerate theft.

You are allowed to enter Syndicate camps, but they do not tolerate theft. Work for Hire (Opportunities): You’re more trusted and will be given better gigs to complete.

You’re more trusted and will be given better gigs to complete. Good Deals (Merchants): Merchants from affiliated vendors are marked at a discount for you.

Merchants from affiliated vendors are marked at a discount for you. Welcome Gift (Cosmetic): First-time members at this level receive a cosmetic gift from the Syndicate.

Excellent

Welcome Home (Territories and Districts): Taking items in this territory is no longer theft - take what you need!

Taking items in this territory is no longer theft - take what you need! Trustworthy (Opportunities): Syndicate members will offer the best jobs possible to Kay Vess.

Syndicate members will offer the best jobs possible to Kay Vess. Big Deals (Merchants): You get huge discounts, and access to exclusive items at this tier.

You get huge discounts, and access to exclusive items at this tier. Welcome to the Top (Cosmetic): If you reach this tier once, you get access to a Unique Crest, and the first time also nets you a new piece of equipment.

It pays to have friends in low places (Image via Ubisoft)

Your Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws is designed to go up and down throughout the course of the game. It’s entirely up to you how you treat each Syndicate, so this is up to the player to manage.

If it’s too low, do more jobs for them and spend less time stealing from them. In this line of work, helping one faction tends to hurt a different one, but the game will typically show you what faction will be helped, and which will be harmed.

