How to get HD05-G in Star Wars Outlaws

Throughout Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll need parts like the HD05-G to upgrade your blaster. While most of the parts you need will be generic pieces of scrap found almost anywhere, there are some specific modules and circuits like the HD05-G. Thankfully, you can pick this up pretty early in the game, while you’re on Toshara. In fact, you can get it within a few hours of being on the planet - if you know where to look.

However, to get this part, you will need to unlock the Mechanic Expert skill tree, as it requires you to boost across a ramp, over a chasm. Thankfully, this isn’t an area that witnesses a lot of combat, although you'll have to solve a little puzzle to get the HD05-G circuit. Another important feature you’ll need is the Power Mode for your Blaster.

Where is the HD05-G in Star Wars Outlaws

Solving the simple Smuggler's Hideout puzzle nets you this valuable part (Image via Ubisoft)

The HD05-G is hidden inside the Smuggler’s Hideout. This specific hideout is revealed by the “I’m Here” intel, which you can find on a datapad in the Crimson Dawn enclave in Mirogana City.

Once you’ve unlocked the Mechanic Expert skill tree and Power Mode for your Blaster, you will be able to get the HD05-G. You’ll need to use the Speeder’s boost to jump the huge chasm, and then use the Power Module to blast a few rocks away.

To get to the item, you need to complete a few rather simple puzzles and start a trio of fans, to gain access to a nearby door. That’s where the Power Module comes into play - a few blastable rocks will show up once you solve the puzzle successfully, clear them, and walk right inside.

There will be some scrap to loot for other upgrades, but the real reward is the HD05-G Circuit. This is a part of the third upgrade for the Ion Blaster Module on your blaster and increases its damage. This upgrade will also require 15 Slivian Irons and six Ion Cells.

As a part of Kay Vess's adventure, you’re going to come across plenty of Droids, and Stormtroopers that have shields - the Ion Blaster will cut those down easily, especially if you have used the HD05-G circuit to upgrade the weapon damage.

