How to get Actuating Modules in Star Wars Outlaws

Actuating Modules in Star Wars Outlaws are special components that are used to upgrade your blaster. While most of the materials needed for gun upgrades are scattered all over the Galaxy Far Far Away, certain items need to be purchased from various vendors located on various planets. The Actuating Modules is one such item and can be purchased from a few shops while exploring the open world.

This article will go over all the shops from where you can obtain the actuating modules in Star Wars Outlaws and give your blaster some much-needed boost to live out your fantasy as the galaxy's best gunslinger.

Where to find Actuating Modules in Star Wars Outlaws

Location of Belo Roovin (Image via Ubisoft)

The Actuating module upgrade part can be purchased from the following vendors located throughout the galaxy.

Belo Roovin Armorer in Mirogana, Toshara

Nizuma Chith Trader in Mos Eisley, Tatooine

Lunda Nyside Armorer in Myrra, Akiva

Traveling Merchant in Akiva

Apart from the merchants mentioned above, you can also find Actuating Modules by scavenging various locations under Imperial control or in Smuggler's Hideouts. Make sure to check the chests in these areas to find more Actuating Modules.

Also, keep in mind that traders like the Traveling or Rogue Merchants have randomized stock, so there is a high chance that you might find this blaster upgrade in their inventory. Eventually, it comes down to your luck, so keep checking on them often in case their stock might have Actuating Modules from Star Wars Outlaws.

How to use the Actuating Modules in Star Wars Outlaws

You can upgrade your blaster using the Actuating Modules in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

The Actuating Module is an upgrade material for your blaster in Star Wars Outlaws. You can use it to unlock several configurations, like the Ion, Pulse, or Plasma modules to make your weapon perform better in a firefight.

To upgrade your gun, you can visit your Trailblazer spaceship in Star Wars Outlaws and approach the workbench. Here you can use the various materials you have gathered throughout your adventure to make improvements to your weapon.

