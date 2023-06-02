Does Street Fighter 6 have cross-progression?

Street Fighter 6 is the latest game from Capcom. The seventh mainline entry in the long-running Street Fighter franchise brings with it a whole suite of modern features, such as breathtaking visuals and accessibility options. Unfortunately, however, it has no support for cross-progression, a feature that will be sorely missed.

Read on to learn more about the possible reasons why the title does not support cross-progression.

More details about the absence of cross-progression in Street Fighter 6

Despite multiple requests from a sizable portion of the playerbase, Capcom has not included any cross-progression features in Street Fighter 6. This omission is somewhat disappointing, as players will not be able to pick up their saves on multiple platforms.

This is particularly heartbreaking for players who own a Steam Deck. This is because they cannot resume playing from their console of choice and back onto the Deck.

The Deck is a PC handheld at its core, and the absence of save sharing between the PC and console will ultimately hamper the portable experience for some players.

This decision is particularly bizarre, given that major AAA releases come with cross-progression enabled out of the box, especially in online co-op-focused titles.

Players can only hope that Capcom adds this functionality to this otherwise near-perfect game in a later update.

Speculating why the game does not come with cross-progression

Note: This section is purely speculative and reflects the author’s opinions.

One of the major factors responsible for the lack of cross-progression in Street Fighter 6 may be tight deadlines. Capcom may not have had time to fine-tune and introduce the feature given its busy launch schedule. If this is the case, it is very possible that they may add the feature to the game via a later update.

The absence of cross-progression could also be related to server load. With the title's initial launch and surge in popularity, the official servers may not have enough juice to handle save transfers just yet.

Does the new Street Fighter game feature crossplay?

Fortunately, Street Fighter 6 does indeed feature crossplay. One can battle against other players around the world, regardless of their platform.

Crossplay is fully supported out of the box on both PC and consoles. Make sure to have a stable internet connection before heading into a multiplayer session to avoid connection drops and disconnects.

Street Fighter 6 was released worldwide on June 2, 2023. The game was officially released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. An arcade port is currently in development.

