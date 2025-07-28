Does Supervive have controller support?

Supervive, the debut MOBA Battle Royale game from Theorycraft Games, is out for PC. This new experience allows players to go head-to-head with others in chaotic, fast-paced, ranged action-driven skirmishes. Since the game is only on PC for now, console players who want to check it out may be wondering if it offers any controller support, which exists, but with a caveat.With the PC platform being quite versatile, this does come as a surprise. Here's all that players need to know about controller support in Supervive.Also Read: Best Oath build in SuperviveSupervive has partial controller support on PCOfficially speaking, there is no full-fledged controller support for the game on PC for the time being, which is no doubt disappointing for players used to the control scheme. That said, the devs seem to be working towards it since there has been experimental controller support in the game for the past few months while it was in early access.In other words, controllers do work to an extent, but there can be moments where they can stop working during moments like the Drop Phase, Shop UI, and more. Given that Supervive is a competitive multiplayer game, this can have disastrous consequences for players.As such, the developers at Theorycraft Games recommend trying out a controller input while in Practice mode first before diving into an actual match. Until full controller support is integrated into the game, players must be patient. That said, an alternate method exists, requiring players to manually bind key inputs to the controller.This can be done by following these steps:Enter Steam Big Picture mode by clicking the computer display icon in the top right corner of the LibrarySelect the gameClick the controller icon on the right side of the screen to open the control input menuSelect the Keyboard layout which will translates keyboard &amp; mouse inputs and maps them to the controller being used by the playerAs mentioned before, there could be issues with this format as well, so some experimentation is recommended.Supervive is available as a free-to-play game on PC.