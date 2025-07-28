Supervive is blowing up right now, and the community is growing rapidly. For those unfamiliar with the game, it's a team-based hero survival shooter where squads fight to be the last team standing, and every character (aka Hunter in-game) is unique. One of the standout picks in the game is Oath, a tanky brawler who can stun enemies, shield allies, and has the potential to stay alive longer than anyone on the battlefield. Many players who are new to the game might be wondering what the best possible build for this Hunter is.

On that note, here's a complete guide on the best Oath build in Supervive.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

How to make the best build for Oath in Supervive

Oath is best played as a frontline disrupter who makes space for teammates (by pushing back opponents) while protecting them from high damage. He shouldn't be played as a solo pushing character, as he is quite slow and meant to protect his teammates. Because of this, the ideal gear for Oath focuses on crowd control and mobility.

Oath's Mastery (Image via SK Gaming || Theorycraft Games)

Equipment

Here is the best equipment for this Hunter:

Titanic Bond: Increases the Max Health of Oath significantly.

Increases the Max Health of Oath significantly. Greenwood Grasp: Gives +100 Mana every minute and stacks the Max health by at least +21 for up to ten times.

Gives +100 Mana every minute and stacks the Max health by at least +21 for up to ten times. Vive Infusor: Give an instant 7.5% heal when you dash. Levelling up gives more healing-related perks.

Give an instant 7.5% heal when you dash. Levelling up gives more healing-related perks. Essence Reaper: When effective, hitting an enemy with the primary attack gives +8 Max Health and also deals bonus damage. Upgrading it grants even more buffs, which significantly increase the Max Health.

When effective, hitting an enemy with the primary attack gives +8 Max Health and also deals bonus damage. Upgrading it grants even more buffs, which significantly increase the Max Health. Spin Dash: +10% Movement Speed and +21 Dash Distance. It has no level-ups.

Perks

Here are some of the most effective Perks for Oath:

Heal Receptor: Amplifies your incoming healing by 10%.

Amplifies your incoming healing by 10%. Second Skin: Gain 200HP instantly when your Shield breaks.

Gain 200HP instantly when your Shield breaks. Heal Booster: Healing that you apply to others is amplified by 10%.

Healing that you apply to others is amplified by 10%. Amplified Speed: Significantly increases your Movement Speed.

Significantly increases your Movement Speed. Fortitude Bug: Gives you +60 Health.

Tips to use Oath effectively in Supervive

Using equipment and abilities at the right time is crucial (Image via SK Gaming || Theorycraft Games)

Early game

Stick to your team and play safe. Use your shield often and drop your regen field whenever you are close to your teammates. Try to constantly poke the enemies and only go all-in if your teammates are there for you to support.

Mid game

Start pushing fights with your Spin Dash ability and perform shield combos. Again, make sure that you are not playing solo and too aggressive. Use your healing zones to anchor the control points. Try to find opportunities to knock enemies into walls to stun them, which often annoys the opponents.

Late game

The late-game phase is where tanky characters like Oath shine. Always stay in front of your team and be their shield; you would have enough health not to worry about anything at this point. Keep using the Spin Dash ability and shut down enemy flankers. Try to play around your healing field at all times.

That's everything you need to know about the best Oath build in Supervive. While this guide gives you a strong starting point, feel free to tweak the build according to your preferred playstyle.

