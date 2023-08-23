Does toggling off nudity in Baldur's Gate 3 affect the story?

Baldur's Gate 3's recent launch has been hailed positively by critics and fans alike, who have loved what Larian Studios has presented. While the title is available to anyone on PC, it's still only permitted for the mature audience due to the presence of explicit content. Thankfully, there's an easy way to toggle off such media without having to lose out on any story elements.

A bulk of the mature content in Baldur's Gate 3 is in the form of the different romance options that exist between the characters. Whether you select a custom or original character, you can romance plenty of companions you meet on your adventures.

While you can enjoy all the cutscenes and interactions unfiltered, you could also choose to make it safe for work.

Toggling nudity in Baldur's Gate 3

The required option is available in the main settings of the game, which is present in the form of a checkbox. If you turn it off, all the matured content will be blocked. However, you'll still make the same decisions and choose the same dialog options. The ensuing result of your decision will also be the same.

The only thing you'll miss out on is the explicit cutscenes, as they will not be shown at all. Hence, your gameplay has no risk of being spoiled if you decide to keep the mature content turned off on your save.

Romance options in Baldur's Gate 3

As stated earlier, a large chunk of this content will be in the form of romance options. Once your character has an ample amount of approval from the other companions, there will be a possibility for romance. Some companions will even allow you to have multiple partners if you want.

Choosing whom you want to romance might or might not directly affect the story, as it will define your relationship with your companions. Based on your choices, some of the lore surrounding the original characters will be revealed.

Additionally, some characters don't work out well with others (Lae'zel and Shadowheart), and being close to one could make it harder to get approval from the other.

Nevertheless, romance is an exciting area in Baldur's Gate 3 that adds an extra layer of dynamism. With the ability to filter out the mature content, players can play how they feel is suitable.