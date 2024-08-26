Dolia in Honor of Kings is an upcoming character who belongs to the Roamer Lane category. A support-type character, she boasts multiple passive and active abilities, including Ode, Wavebreaker, Celestial Melody, and Mermaid's Gift. However, do note that while she has been confirmed as an upcoming addition to the game, the developer has yet to declare any specific date for the same.

This article highlights all the abilities of Dolia in Honor of Kings.

All abilities of Dolia in Honor of Kings

Dolia is coming (Image via Level Infinite)

Mentioned below are all the abilities of Dolia in Honor of Kings:

1) Mermaid's Gift

A passive type ability, Mermaid's Gift turns Dolia into a mermaid once she jumps into the water, reducing the received slow effects by 50% and generating 70 health and five mana every second. This version of the character shoots water arrows at enemies as her basic attack.

Dolia can also replace her Recovery with the Mermaid's Gift ability. This allows her to form a pact with a chosen teammate, prioritizing them when she uses the Celestial Melody ability.

2) Ode

Ode is an active ability that allows Dolia to emit four sound waves. While the first three deal spell damage and slow down foes by 10% of their movement speed, the fourth one deals an additional spell damage and slows down the target by 50% for a second.

The sound waves echo when they hit an opponent, dealing spell damage to those around them. Furthermore, waves echoed from non-heroic units do only 50% of the damage dealt by waves echoed from heroic units. If you release these waves in water, they knock down nearby enemies with a stun effect.

3) Wavebreaker

Wavebreaker is another active skill of Dolia in Honor of Kings. Upon activating it, the character jumps forward and turns into a mermaid. The area where she lands turns into a pool of water in which she can swim to restore her teammate's health. Allies who jump in the water also generate health and mana.

If you use this ability in water, 30% of the cooldown is refunded. Note that once Dolia gets out of the water, it turns back into solid land after four seconds.

4) Celestial Melody

Celestial Melody is Dolia's ultimate ability. After a quick chant, she refreshes the closest ally's cooldown skill. Moreover, if that teammate doesn't use their refreshed ability, the cooldown recovery speed of the Song of the Heavens ability increases by 20%.

Note that allies who use the refreshed skill within five seconds, don't consume energy. Also, if there's no teammate around, Dolia refreshes her own skills.

