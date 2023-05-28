"Don't care if you don't like it, yo mama loves it" - Pokimane responds to those criticizing her naturally curly hair

On May 28, 2023, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" returned to her channel to play Valorant. Before starting the first game of the day, the streamer observed viewers who were seemingly commenting and criticizing her naturally curly hair. After reading these remarks, the streamer clarified that she was not wearing a wig, adding:

"Don't care if you don't like it, yo mama loves it."

Pokimane hits back at those remarking on her natural hair

Pokimane had been live streaming for 13 minutes when she decided to address the community about her naturally curly hair. According to her, it has been over a year since she donned the look:

"Okay... it's been a year... it's been over a year since I started growing my hair curly a bit more. So, let me get some things out of the way, as we get into this beautiful game of Valorant. Okay? One, I didn't get a perm. God made me this way. Thanks, god! Two, it's not a wig."

After making a lighthearted remark about people disliking her hair, the Moroccan-Canadian personality revealed that she would soon be uploading a video of her haircare routine:

"Four, I'll be coming out with a video, all the products that I recommend and what I do to get my hair like this. All right? All right!"

This is not the first time Imane has had to address the community on the matter. Last year, on March 26, 2022, the content creator slammed Twitch chatters, saying they should direct their criticism of her to God.

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's response

The 27-year-old's response has garnered attention on YouTube, with over 50 fans weighing in on the situation. One viewer wondered why the streamer was receiving hate:

Another community member suggested that people were being inconsiderate by making remarks about Pokimane's hair:

Some more pertinent responses included:

Pokimane is a former OfflineTV member who has established herself as one of the industry's most prominent figures. She frequently collaborates with well-known personalities such as Rachell "Valkyrae," Thomas "Sykkuno," and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" to play various multiplayer games.

