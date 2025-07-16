Donkey Kong Bananza release times for all regions

Donkey Kong Bananza is almost here, bringing a new 3D platforming adventure to the Nintendo Switch 2. As the most ambitious genre entry from the beloved Japanese game developer, fans eagerly anticipate DK's latest journey beneath the earth alongside Pauline. With a fresh terrain deformation system tagging along with the Super Mario Odyssey-inspired gameplay, there is much to discover.

So, in anticipation, we have highlighted release times for the game across all regions. Read on to know more.

When does Donkey Kong Banaza release on Nintendo Switch 2?

The game officially launches on July 17, 2025, at 12 am local time. Here's a rundown for all major time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): July 16, 2025, at 9 pm

July 16, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET): July 17, 2025, at 12 am

July 17, 2025, at 12 am British Standard Time (BST): July 17, 2025, at 12 am

July 17, 2025, at 12 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 17, 2025, at 12 am

July 17, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): July 17, 2025, at 12 am

July 17, 2025, at 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 17, 2025, at 12 am

July 17, 2025, at 12 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 17, 2025, at 12 am

Those who have pre-purchased the game's digital copy can already download it and wait for launch. The title is also available as a physical release with the full software on the Nintendo Switch 2 cartridge.

What is Donkey Kong Bananza about?

Make discoveries across a sandbox world (Image via Nintendo)

Acting as the first 3D Donkey Kong entry since 1999's Donkey Kong 64, Bananza is a 3D platformer game with destructible environments as its selling point. The iconic gorilla has several moves at its disposal to navigate across hazards, dig through more surfaces, scale terrain, and even navigate across water.

Super Mario Odyssey's collectathon spirit is in full swing as DK, partnering with the child rendition of Pauline and her song powers, must collect Banandium Gems to progress.

New transformations allow DK to gain the upper hand in battles against countless challenging bosses. All of this is an effort to reach the core of the planet after being caught in a storm created by the new villain group, Void Company.

