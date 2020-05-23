Doomsday Clock is now active in Fortnite: Here is what it means

Doomsday Clock in Fortnite is now visible in the lobby screen (Image Credits:AFK_Bin)

Fortnite has long been surrounded by the mystery of the Doomsday device. While the Fortnite community has been occupied solving it, a timer has recently appeared in the lobby screens.

The Doomsday Clock in Fortnite currently reads 7 days, 6 hours, and 41 minutes.

This did not come as a surprise to many, since the community had already been expecting a Doomsday clock. This probably means that we are seven days away from the final showdown and the unveiling of the Doomsday device mystery in Fortnite.

It is also highly likely that the Fortnite timer countdown is an indicator of when the next update (v12.61) will be rolled out.

The video featured above also features the missile silos outside The Agency starting to power up or react, as bubbles rise out of them. Based on an educated guess, this hints at the Doomsday device being powered up to meet its fate seven days from today.

Earlier, when Fortnite's v12.60 update rolled out, data leakers revealed an image which supposedly shows the Doomsday device all charged up and ready behind Midas' room at The Agency.

Here is an image from StormLeaks, a popular Fortnite data leaker:

The Doomsday clock is now active in Fortnite

In addition to this, heavy clouds have started to form all around the Fortnite map, primarily over The Agency. This could be hinting towards the Ghost Faction taking over Shadow.

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 coming out?

The Doomsday clock in Fortnite is an indicator of the Doomsday event, and not of days left for the current chapter.

As previously announced, Fortnite Season 3 will be released on the 4th of June, days after the epic Doomsday event, from which Fortnite's narrative will evolve further.