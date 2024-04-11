The fourth stage of the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event titled Dopey's Fantasy Paradise is now available in Genshin Impact 4.5. The latest challenge in the event is no different from the previous ones. You must set up a Fluffy Feline Home for a cat called Dopey and feed it before playing with it and increasing its friendship level. Once you have completed the stage, you can interact with a surprise guest.

You can obtain up to 80 Primogems and other in-game rewards for completing Dopey's Fantasy Paradise in Genshin Impact. Here's a simple guide on how to play the fourth stage in the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Genshin Impact Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Stage 4: Dopey's Fantasy Paradise guide

Stage 4 location

Stage 4 is located in a separate room (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the previous three stages, the fourth is located in a separate area so some players might have trouble finding it. Head to the room between Bunny and Snowball's cat houses to begin the challenge.

Set up Dopey's Fantasy Paradise using suitable furnishings

Furnishings (Image via HoYoverse)

The first objective is to set up Dopey's Fantasy Paradise using suitable furnishings and meet the attribute requirements; Comfiness, Durability, and Aesthetics. You can select the red sofa with multicolored cushions, tea trolley, thin lamp, red chair, and the largest bookshelf.

Feed the cat

Feed the cat (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've set up the home for the cat, you can feed it. Pick any option and Confirm to move on to the next objective.

Play with Dopey to increase its friendship level

Best petting spots for Dopey (Image via HoYoverse)

The last objective in the fourth stage of the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event is to play with Dopey and increase its friendship level. The best spots to pet the cat are its tail, ears, belly area, and chest. Avoid touching its paws and nose since it will risk losing your trust level.

Once you have achieved the Inseparable level of friendship, you can exit the play mode and collect the rewards. It is also worth adding that Fischl will visit you after you've completed the fourth stage.

Dopey's Fantasy Paradise rewards

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Stage 4 rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of rewards you can obtain by completing the fourth stage of Feline Fortress Furrdyssey in Genshin Impact:

Obtain after furnishing "Dopey's Fantasy Paradise" completely:

Primogem x40

Mora x20,000

Hero's Wit x3

Reach the "Cherished" Friendship level with Dopey to obtain:

Primogem x40

Mora x20,000

Hero's Wit x3

