Bunny's Hopping Home: Genshin Impact Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event (Day 2) guide

The second stage of the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey, Bunny's Hopping Home, is now available in Genshin Impact 4.5. Similar to the day one challenge, you must set up a Fluffy Feline Home for a new cat named Bunny using suitable furnishings and reach the attribute requirements. Once you're done setting up its home, you can play with the cat to increase its friendship level and welcome a surprise guest.

You can obtain Primogem rewards for completing Bunny's Hopping Home. Here's a simple guide on how to play the second stage of Genshin Impact 4.5's Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event.

Genshin Impact Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Stage II: Bunny's Hopping Home

Place the furnishings

Use the right furnishings to meet the requirements (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find the location for the second stage, indicated by a tall pillar of light, next to the spot for the first stage. Interact with it to start placing the furnishings to set up Bunny's Hopping Home. You can select the last items in each category, which include the small cat bed, table with a small vase on top, red stool, and the wide bookshelf.

This will help you meet all the attribute requirements and you can proceed by clicking on Save in the bottom left corner.

Feed the cat

Feed the cat (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're finished placing all the furnishings, feed the cat any food from the given options. Your choice will not affect the outcome so you can pick anything.

Play with Bunny

Pet Bunny and play with it (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can enter the play mode and pet Bunny to increase its friendship level. However, repeatedly petting the cat at the same spot will cause the trust level to rise at a diminishing rate. Unlike Snowball in the first stage, you can touch Bunny's tail, ears, nose, and back. It is best to avoid touching its paws since it will decrease your friendship level.

Once you've reached the maximum friendship level, Inseparable, you can exit the play mode and meet Amber.

Bunny's Hopping Home Rewards

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Stage II rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the rewards for completing the second stage in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update's Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event:

Obtain after furnishing "Bunny's Hopping Home" completely:

Primogems x40

Mora x20000

Guide to Resistance x3

Reach the "Cherished" Friendship level with Bunny to obtain:

Primogems x40

Mora x20000

Guide to Resistance x3

