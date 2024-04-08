Genshin Impact Feline Fortress Furrdyssey Stage 1 guide

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey is a new cat event in Genshin Impact 4.5. During the event, Travelers can design the "Fluffy Feline Home" with different furnishings based on the requirements of each stage and play with several cats. In addition, after completing the stage objective, you might be visited by a special character with whom you can interact.

This article will guide you on how to clear Stage 1, Snowball's Warm Little Den, in Genshin Impact 4.5's Feline Fortress Furrdyssy event. Completing this stage will grant Primogems rewards and other in-game items.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Genshin Impact Feline Fortress Furdyssey Stage 1 guide: Snowball's Warm Little Den

Place the furnishings in the Fluffy Feline Home

The first stage in the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey is the Snowball's Warm Little Den. You will start by setting up the Fluffy Feline Home by arranging the furnishings based on three attributes; Comfiness, Durability, and Aesthetics. The objective is to meet the attribute requirements to make the cats snuggle.

Place the furnishings according to the attribute requirements. (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the correct attribute requirements in the Fluffy Feline Home, select the tea trolley, gramophone, red armchair, and overflowing shelf, as demonstrated in the image above. Once you've reached the threshold, click on Save to move on to proceed further.

Feed the cat

Feed the cat (Image via HoYoverse)

After placing the furnishings, feed a cat with any food. You will get three options to choose from; select any one as it won't affect the event outcome.

Play with the cat

Best spots to pet the cat (Image via HoYoverse)

You can play with the cat after feeding it. In this stage, you must increase Snowball's trust by petting it in the right spot. You will also find a meter on the left side of the screen, which shows the cat's trust level. Increase the friendship level from Trusted to Inseparable.

Pet Snowball anywhere you want except the tail and ears. You will get points each time you pet it, but repeatedly petting the same part will cause the friendliness to increase slowly. Thus, it is recommended to interchange spots while petting the cat.

Rewards

Snowball's Warm Little Den rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of rewards for completing Stage I in Genshin Impact 4.5 update's Feline Fortress Furrdyssey:

Primogems x80

Mora x40000

Guide to Freedom x6

You can meet Mona after clearing the first stage of the event.

