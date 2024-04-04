Genshin Impact 4.5 achievements list

Genshin Impact introduces new achievements for players to earn in each update, and with version 4.5, three more have been added. All of these achievements are associated with Lynette's Hangout quest; completionists can obtain them by unlocking all five different endings of the quest. They will also be rewarded with 25 Primogems for doing so.

While one of the three achievements can be easily obtained by discovering all the outcomes of Lynette's Hangout quest, the others are related to some particular endings. As such, this article will explain how to obtain all the new achievements added in Genshin Impact's 4.5 update.

All 3 Genshin Impact 4.5 achievements and how to get them

Lynette Hangout quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version 4.5 went live on March 13, 2024, and introduced Lynette's Hangout quest, called Checks and Cats. By completing the quest and unlocking all its endings, you can get the following new achievements in the game:

Indicators of Fate: 20x Primogems

20x Primogems Speedrun: 5x Primogems

5x Primogems Decks & Detectives: 5x Primogems

Furthermore, the Hangout quest will also reward you with a new gadget called Fateometer, which can generate randomized numbers.

Let's take a look at how to earn each of the aforementioned achievements:

1) Indicators of Fate

This is one of the easiest achievements you can get in version 4.5. As long as you complete Lynette's Hangout quest and unlock all five endings, you will get this title and the associated Primogems reward.

Here are all the five endings:

A Roaring Success

A Seat in the Audience

Adventurers, Investigators, and Cats

Save the Kitty!

"Standby Mode"

2) Speedrun

"Standby Mode" ending (Image via HoYoverse)

The Speedrun achievement can be obtained by successfully unlocking the fifth ending of Lynette's Hangout quest, called "Standby Mode". This can be easily done by following the steps below:

During the A Decision part of the quest, pick the "How about... you do neither?" prompt.

Follow the questline till you reach the Persuasion check. If you manage to complete this part, you will obtain the achievement with the ending.

3) Decks and Detectives

Adventurers, Investigators, and Cats ending (Image via HoYoverse)

This achievement is associated with the third ending, called Adventurers, Investigators, and Cats. You can obtain it by having a tea party with Lynette after successfully solving the smuggling case.

To complete it, you should ensure the following in Genshin Impact:

Pick the "I think you should help Bonnie..." prompt during the A Decision part of the quest.

Then you must correctly interpret three clues to solve the mystery.

For the first mystery, interpret "The end of Lefevere”' and associate it with "The pet handoff" option. After this, offer "Initial Suspicion" as the conclusion.

In the second one, interpret the "The lost cat, Bonnie" option and select "The letter's purpose" as the conclusion.

Lastly, for the third mystery, interpret "Ingredients" and offer it as a conclusion first. Following this, Lynette will bring up the final question.

To answer this one, interpret "Does Pierre have multiple personalities?" and associate with "The accomplice” that was never met." This will bring up the "There's still a third person out there" prompt, submitting which will solve the mystery.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.