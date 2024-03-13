Genshin Impact Lynette Hangout guide: All endings and hidden achievements

Genshin Impact 4.5 has released Lynette's Hangout Event. She's a 4-star Anemo character and one of the side characters who appears multiple times in the main storyline. Her cat-like behavior and reserved personality have won the hearts of many in the community. You can spend more time with her in the Hangout Event, Checks & Cats, and reach all five endings.

Unlocking all endings in Lynette's Genshin Impact Hangout Event will reward players with free Primogems and unlock hidden achievements. This comprehensive guide will help players through these tasks.

Genshin Impact: Guide to "A Roaring Success" and 4 other endings for Lynette's hangout event

You can reach the following endings in Lynette's Hangout Event, Checks & Cats, in Genshin Impact:

A Roaring Success A Seat in the Audience Adventurers, Investigators, and Cats Save the Kitty! "Standby Mode"

You will need two story keys to unlock and start Lynette's hangout event. There are also other prerequisites to complete before you can start her hangout event:

Must be Adventure Rank 40 or above

Must have completed Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V "Masquerade of the Guilty"

Must have completed Furina's Story Quest

1) A Roaring Success

Artwork for "A Roaring Success" ending (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the first and the easiest ending you can reach in Lynette's hangout event, Checks & Cat. Choose the following options in Genshin Impact:

A Decision: I think you should head back to the drinks reception

I think you should head back to the drinks reception That's All, Folks: [Performance] What's she talking about? Never heard of it.

2) A Seat in the Audience

Artwork for "A Seat in the Audience" ending (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start from the "That's All, Folks" checkpoints and make different important choices. This will lead them to the second ending in Lynett's hangout event. Here's a quick overview:

That's All, Folks: (Wait and see how things play out)

3) Adventurers, Investigators, and Cats

Artwork for "Adventurers, Investigators, and Cats" ending (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach this ending in Lynette's hangout event, choose one of the following:

A Decision: I think you should help Bonnie

Succeed the Fateometer's check

During the Fateometer check, you will need 20 bonus points to get the Adventures, Investigations, And Cats ending in Genshin Impact. In case the Fateometer check fails, brainstorm with Lynette to investigate the recent events and obtain all clues. Here's a quick overview:

Pick the About what we found in Poission... option. Interpret and Associate The end of Lefever and The per handoff. Interpret Initial suspicions and submit conclusion. Pick the option About Bernard's letter... Interpret The letter's delivery method and submit conclusion. Pick the There's an unexplained part in the operations of this trafficking ring... option. Interpret Ingredients and submit conclusion. Interpret Bernard’s Statement and Pierre’s conflicting behavior. Associate Does Pierre have multiple personalities? with The accomplice that was never met. Interpret 'There's still a third person out there' and submit conclusion.

4) Save the Kitty!

Artwork for "Save the Kitty!" ending (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the "Falling Into Layers of Fog" checkpoint and choose the following:

Falling Into Layers of Fog: Talk to Elodie without talking to Lynette first.

This way, you will lack major evidence to progress further in the investigation. You won't be able to reach the check objective when using the Fateometer and drain Lynette's energy. All of this will unlock the fourth ending in the Genshin Impact hangout event.

5) "Standby Mode"

Artwork for "Standby Mode" ending (Image via HoYoverse)

The "Standby Mode" ending for Lynette's hangout event is easy to navigate. Choose the following in Genshin Impact:

A Decision: How about...you do neither?

[Persuation] Well, Bonnie sure seems to like that idea!

When using the Fateometer, you will need to pull a 10+ card with no bonuses. Since the points you get are RNG-based, this step might have to be repeated a few times.

Genshin Impact Lynette Hangout Event Achievements and Reward

Hidden achievements and rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking all five endings for Lynette's hangout event will reward the player with 60 Primogems. You also unlock the following hidden achievements:

Indicator or Fate: 20 Primogems for completing "Checks & Cats" and unlock all endings

20 Primogems for completing "Checks & Cats" and unlock all endings Speedrun: 5 Primogems for persuading Lynette to spend a leisurely, peaceful day with you.

5 Primogems for persuading Lynette to spend a leisurely, peaceful day with you. Decks & Detectives: 5 Primogems for having a peaceful tea party with Lynette after solving the smuggling case.

Thus, you will obtain 90 Primogems in Genshin Impact after completing Lynette's hangout event.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.