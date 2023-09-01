Dordle Answer Today: Hint & Solution Friday, September 1

Dordle Answer for today Friday, September 1 is here. The puzzle game inspired by Wordle has become a household name. The added twist of guessing two words instead of one comes with its own challenges. Players guess two words at once, with the same letters. The race to correctly guess as many letters as possible from two words within seven guesses, set the challenge up. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.
Dordle hints for today Friday, September 1
The Dordle hints for today, September 1, are as follows:
- Today's words start with the letters K and A
- Today's words end with the letters I and M
- Today's words contain the letters H and X
Dordle today answer for Friday, September 1
The Dordle answers for today September 1 are KHAKI and AXIOM.
Previous Dordle Answer
The Dordle answers for previous months are as follows:
September 2023
August 2023
- August 31 BRINK, RADAR
- August 30 MYRRH, BLUSH
- August 29 KUDZU, MURKY
- August 28 POKEY, FOAMY
- August 27 DRESS, JEWEL
- August 26 BUGGY, AORTA
- August 25 SITAR, HEDGE
- August 24 BLURT, TITLE
- August 23 FIGHT, WHEEL
- August 22 WRECK, TATTY
- August 21 STORK, SHRUG
- August 20 FETID, CRAPS
- August 19 FADED, TRAWL
- August 18 HOTEL, QUALM
- August 17 LASER, SHEAF
- August 16 INNER, SHRED
- August 15 GOOEY, EKING
- August 14 NATAL, GLEAN
- August 13 ACUTE, SLANG
- August 12 BELLE, BRUTE
- August 11 DIVOT, BELLY
- August 10 STING, INGOT
- August 9 THEFT, DETOX
- August 8 LAYER, VOGUE
- August 7 AGAIN, MANIA
- August 6 FOCAL, SWARM
- August 5 STACK, CHARD
- August 4 RIGID, SNIFF
- August 3 PUPPY, PAPAL
- August 2 ATOLL, DUCHY
- August 1 SHEEN, GROWL
How to play Dordle Word Game
To play Dordle word game, follow the steps below:
- Head to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game.
- Click on the option marked Daily Dordle.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle, Quordle, Octordle, Nerdle, and LoLdle.