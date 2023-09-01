Dordle Answer Today: Hint & Solution Friday, September 1

Dordle Answer for today Friday, September 1 is here. The puzzle game inspired by Wordle has become a household name. The added twist of guessing two words instead of one comes with its own challenges. Players guess two words at once, with the same letters. The race to correctly guess as many letters as possible from two words within seven guesses, set the challenge up. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle hints for today Friday, September 1

The Dordle hints for today, September 1, are as follows:

Today's words start with the letters K and A

and Today's words end with the letters I and M

and Today's words contain the letters H and X

Dordle today answer for Friday, September 1

The Dordle answers for today September 1 are KHAKI and AXIOM.

Previous Dordle Answer

The Dordle answers for previous months are as follows:

September 2023

August 2023

August 31 BRINK, RADAR

BRINK, RADAR August 30 MYRRH, BLUSH

MYRRH, BLUSH August 29 KUDZU, MURKY

KUDZU, MURKY August 28 POKEY, FOAMY

POKEY, FOAMY August 27 DRESS, JEWEL

DRESS, JEWEL August 26 BUGGY, AORTA

BUGGY, AORTA August 25 SITAR, HEDGE

SITAR, HEDGE August 24 BLURT, TITLE

BLURT, TITLE August 23 FIGHT, WHEEL

FIGHT, WHEEL August 22 WRECK, TATTY

WRECK, TATTY August 21 STORK, SHRUG

STORK, SHRUG August 20 FETID, CRAPS

FETID, CRAPS August 19 FADED, TRAWL

FADED, TRAWL August 18 HOTEL, QUALM

HOTEL, QUALM August 17 LASER, SHEAF

LASER, SHEAF August 16 INNER, SHRED

INNER, SHRED August 15 GOOEY, EKING

GOOEY, EKING August 14 NATAL, GLEAN

NATAL, GLEAN August 13 ACUTE, SLANG

ACUTE, SLANG August 12 BELLE, BRUTE

BELLE, BRUTE August 11 DIVOT, BELLY

DIVOT, BELLY August 10 STING, INGOT

STING, INGOT August 9 THEFT, DETOX

THEFT, DETOX August 8 LAYER, VOGUE

LAYER, VOGUE August 7 AGAIN, MANIA

AGAIN, MANIA August 6 FOCAL, SWARM

FOCAL, SWARM August 5 STACK, CHARD

STACK, CHARD August 4 RIGID, SNIFF

RIGID, SNIFF August 3 PUPPY, PAPAL

PUPPY, PAPAL August 2 ATOLL, DUCHY

ATOLL, DUCHY August 1 SHEEN, GROWL

How to play Dordle Word Game

To play Dordle word game, follow the steps below:

Head to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle, Quordle, Octordle, Nerdle, and LoLdle.