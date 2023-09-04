Quordle today: Answers & Hints for September 4

Quordle today's answers are here. Launched back in January 2022, it is a word puzzle game similar to Wordle, with a twist. There are a total of four words players have to guess at the simultaneously. Some of the words may share letters, some may not, and the added difficulty makes it that much more interesting. At every turn, as players have to guess all four words together, a good strategy is to focus on one word at a time and try to get it as soon as possible. This will help the players guess the word quickly and as an added bonus get any common letters ahead of time. With that being said let's take a look at Quordle today's answers and hints.

Quordle hints for September 4

The Quordle today hints for, September 4, are as follows:

Answers for today start with the letters R, R, R, and F

and Answers for today end with the letters R, R, A, and D

and Answers for today contain the letters P, W, M, and O

Quordle today's answers for September 4

The Quordle today's answers for, September 4, are as follows:

RIPER

ROWER

RUMBA

FJORD

Previous Answers for Quordle

The Quordle answers for previous months are as follows:

September 2023

September 4 Riper, Rower, Rumba, Fjord

Riper, Rower, Rumba, Fjord September 3 Slump, Crook, Revue, Musky

Slump, Crook, Revue, Musky September 2 Revue, Fight, Bingo, Serif

Revue, Fight, Bingo, Serif September 1 Block, Sulky, Vocal, Ideal

August 2023

August 31 Final, Voice, Hatch, Twang

Final, Voice, Hatch, Twang August 30 Mount, Sleep, Scamp, Savoy

Mount, Sleep, Scamp, Savoy August 29 Brass, Paste, Wider, Pixie

Brass, Paste, Wider, Pixie August 28 Paint, Alloy, Forty, Fiber

Paint, Alloy, Forty, Fiber August 27 Vowel, Blunt, Stoke, Shady

Vowel, Blunt, Stoke, Shady August 26 Leash, Smear, Basal, Brief

Leash, Smear, Basal, Brief August 25 Champ, Clack, Pivot, Booth

Champ, Clack, Pivot, Booth August 24 Tawny, Jetty, Pesto, Prune

Tawny, Jetty, Pesto, Prune August 23 Ditty, Barge, Canon, Golly

Ditty, Barge, Canon, Golly August 22 Coast, Awoke, Cloth, Annex

Coast, Awoke, Cloth, Annex August 21 Filth, Trace, Stony, Folio

Filth, Trace, Stony, Folio August 20 Wimpy, Plunk, Foray, Shake

Wimpy, Plunk, Foray, Shake August 19 Stiff, Quoth, Mucky, Wedge

Stiff, Quoth, Mucky, Wedge August 18 Expel, Rogue, Patch, Minty

Expel, Rogue, Patch, Minty August 17 Olden, Hasty, Adult, Olive

Olden, Hasty, Adult, Olive August 16 Boost, Quark, Adult, Angst

Boost, Quark, Adult, Angst August 15 Ionic, Daunt, Bribe, North

Ionic, Daunt, Bribe, North August 14 Cargo, Patty, Barge, Melon

Cargo, Patty, Barge, Melon August 13 Sauce, Deign, Hardy, Flung

Sauce, Deign, Hardy, Flung August 12 Apron, Stale, Guilt, Party

Apron, Stale, Guilt, Party August 11 Repel, Manor, Money, Zesty

Repel, Manor, Money, Zesty August 10 Overt, Rally, Sense, Atoll

Overt, Rally, Sense, Atoll August 9 Feast, Aping, Limit, Girth

Feast, Aping, Limit, Girth August 8 Crepe, Caddy, Drier, Tango

Crepe, Caddy, Drier, Tango August 7 Smite, Grind, Crawl, Fibre

Smite, Grind, Crawl, Fibre August 6 Quash, Moult, Stalk, Edict

Quash, Moult, Stalk, Edict August 5 Spasm, Trawl, Lever, Birth

Spasm, Trawl, Lever, Birth August 4 Shaky, Owing, Homer, Picky

Shaky, Owing, Homer, Picky August 3 Bigot, Ample, Laugh, Easel

Bigot, Ample, Laugh, Easel August 2 Slump, Flute, Rumba, Reach

Slump, Flute, Rumba, Reach August 1 Annoy, Taper, Trial, House

How to play Quordle word game?

To play Quordle, follow the steps below:

Head to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game. Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games. On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

