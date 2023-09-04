Quordle today: Answers & Hints for September 4

Quordle today's answers are here. Launched back in January 2022, it is a word puzzle game similar to Wordle, with a twist. There are a total of four words players have to guess at the simultaneously. Some of the words may share letters, some may not, and the added difficulty makes it that much more interesting. At every turn, as players have to guess all four words together, a good strategy is to focus on one word at a time and try to get it as soon as possible. This will help the players guess the word quickly and as an added bonus get any common letters ahead of time. With that being said let's take a look at Quordle today's answers and hints.
Quordle hints for September 4
The Quordle today hints for, September 4, are as follows:
- Answers for today start with the letters R, R, R, and F
- Answers for today end with the letters R, R, A, and D
- Answers for today contain the letters P, W, M, and O
Quordle today's answers for September 4
The Quordle today's answers for, September 4, are as follows:
- RIPER
- ROWER
- RUMBA
- FJORD
Previous Answers for Quordle
The Quordle answers for previous months are as follows:
September 2023
- September 4 Riper, Rower, Rumba, Fjord
- September 3 Slump, Crook, Revue, Musky
- September 2 Revue, Fight, Bingo, Serif
- September 1 Block, Sulky, Vocal, Ideal
August 2023
- August 31 Final, Voice, Hatch, Twang
- August 30 Mount, Sleep, Scamp, Savoy
- August 29 Brass, Paste, Wider, Pixie
- August 28 Paint, Alloy, Forty, Fiber
- August 27 Vowel, Blunt, Stoke, Shady
- August 26 Leash, Smear, Basal, Brief
- August 25 Champ, Clack, Pivot, Booth
- August 24 Tawny, Jetty, Pesto, Prune
- August 23 Ditty, Barge, Canon, Golly
- August 22 Coast, Awoke, Cloth, Annex
- August 21 Filth, Trace, Stony, Folio
- August 20 Wimpy, Plunk, Foray, Shake
- August 19 Stiff, Quoth, Mucky, Wedge
- August 18 Expel, Rogue, Patch, Minty
- August 17 Olden, Hasty, Adult, Olive
- August 16 Boost, Quark, Adult, Angst
- August 15 Ionic, Daunt, Bribe, North
- August 14 Cargo, Patty, Barge, Melon
- August 13 Sauce, Deign, Hardy, Flung
- August 12 Apron, Stale, Guilt, Party
- August 11 Repel, Manor, Money, Zesty
- August 10 Overt, Rally, Sense, Atoll
- August 9 Feast, Aping, Limit, Girth
- August 8 Crepe, Caddy, Drier, Tango
- August 7 Smite, Grind, Crawl, Fibre
- August 6 Quash, Moult, Stalk, Edict
- August 5 Spasm, Trawl, Lever, Birth
- August 4 Shaky, Owing, Homer, Picky
- August 3 Bigot, Ample, Laugh, Easel
- August 2 Slump, Flute, Rumba, Reach
- August 1 Annoy, Taper, Trial, House
How to play Quordle word game?
To play Quordle, follow the steps below:
- Head to the Merriam-Webster website homepage for the game.
- Scroll down in the Games and Quizzes section and find Quordle under the Featured Games.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by four grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess all four words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
