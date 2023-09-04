Wordle Today: Answers & Hints for Monday, September 4 Wordle of the day

Wordle today's answer has arrived. The popular daily word-based puzzle game was originally released in 2018, but gained popularity in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, with players sharing their daily progress over social media platforms. The game challenges players to correctly guess a five-letter word within six attempts, based on correctly identifying the letters and their position. That said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.
Wordle Today Hints for Monday, September 4
The Wordle hints for today, September 4, are as follows:
- Today's answer starts with the letter G
- Today's answer ends with the letter Y
- Today's answer contains the letter D
Wordle Today Answers for Monday, September 4
The Wordle answers for today September 4 is GIDDY.
Previous Wordle answers
September 2023
- September 4 GIDDY
- September 3 AWAIT
- September 2 ONION
- September 1 SPACE
August 2023
- August 31 BRIDE
- August 30 AUDIO
- August 29 CAPER
- August 28 WRITE
- August 27 PEACE
- August 26 CHOIR
- August 25 OCEAN
- August 24 WORDY
- August 23 VERVE
- August 22 SPICE
- August 21 BEACH
- August 20 QUEST
- August 19 MAGMA
- August 18 EXACT
- August 17 AMISS
- August 16 SCRUB
- August 15 INDEX
- August 14 SNAKY
- August 13 WRATH
- August 12 QUICK
- August 11 HELLO
- August 10 EMPTY
- August 9 LOVER
- August 8 BULLY
- August 7 BROOK
- August 6 POLYP
- August 5 ANODE
- August 4 CHART
- August 3 PARTY
- August 2 BEGET
- August 1 TENTH
How to play Wordle
To play Wordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game.
- You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
After you do today's Wordle, you can look at the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.
