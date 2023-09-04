Wordle Today: Answers & Hints for Monday, September 4 Wordle of the day

Wordle today's answer has arrived. The popular daily word-based puzzle game was originally released in 2018, but gained popularity in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, with players sharing their daily progress over social media platforms. The game challenges players to correctly guess a five-letter word within six attempts, based on correctly identifying the letters and their position. That said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle Today Hints for Monday, September 4

The Wordle hints for today, September 4, are as follows:

Today's answer starts with the letter G

Today's answer ends with the letter Y

Today's answer contains the letter D

Wordle Today Answers for Monday, September 4

The Wordle answers for today September 4 is GIDDY.

Previous Wordle answers

September 2023

September 4 GIDDY

GIDDY September 3 AWAIT

AWAIT September 2 ONION

ONION September 1 SPACE

August 2023

August 31 BRIDE

BRIDE August 30 AUDIO

AUDIO August 29 CAPER

CAPER August 28 WRITE

WRITE August 27 PEACE

PEACE August 26 CHOIR

CHOIR August 25 OCEAN

OCEAN August 24 WORDY

WORDY August 23 VERVE

VERVE August 22 SPICE

SPICE August 21 BEACH

BEACH August 20 QUEST

QUEST August 19 MAGMA

MAGMA August 18 EXACT

EXACT August 17 AMISS

AMISS August 16 SCRUB

SCRUB August 15 INDEX

INDEX August 14 SNAKY

SNAKY August 13 WRATH

WRATH August 12 QUICK

QUICK August 11 HELLO

HELLO August 10 EMPTY

EMPTY August 9 LOVER

LOVER August 8 BULLY

BULLY August 7 BROOK

BROOK August 6 POLYP

POLYP August 5 ANODE

ANODE August 4 CHART

CHART August 3 PARTY

PARTY August 2 BEGET

BEGET August 1 TENTH

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

