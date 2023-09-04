Nerdle Today Answers: Monday, September 4 nerdle of the day

Nerdle today's answer is here. Unlike any other daily puzzle game out there, Nerdle is about finding the correct math equation with limited guesses. Players guess a balanced equation with the four basic functions, plus (+), minus (-), multiply (*), and divide (/). The correct guess of a number between 0-9 and function, turns the cell a different color based on the position. With that being said, let's take a look at today's hints and answer.

Nerdle Hints for today

The Nerdle today hints for, September 4, are as follows:

Answers for today start with the number 7

Answers for today end with the number 9

Answers for today contain the function multiply (*)

Nerdle Today Answers for Monday, September 4

The Nerdle today's answer for, September 4, is as follows:

7 * 3 – 12 = 9

Previous Nerdle Answers

The Nerdle answers for previous months are as follows:

September 2023

September 4 7 * 3 – 12 = 9

7 * 3 – 12 = 9 September 3 84 - 52 = 32

84 - 52 = 32 September 2 4 + 18 / 6 = 7

4 + 18 / 6 = 7 September 1 4 * 9 + 2 = 38

August 2023

August 31 42 * 1 / 6 = 7

42 * 1 / 6 = 7 August 30 5 + 3 + 9 = 17

5 + 3 + 9 = 17 August 29 7 + 14 / 7 = 9

7 + 14 / 7 = 9 August 28 7 / 14 * 4 = 2

7 / 14 * 4 = 2 August 27 31 + 47 = 78

31 + 47 = 78 August 26 72 * 6 = 432

72 * 6 = 432 August 25 4 * 7 - 4 = 24

4 * 7 - 4 = 24 August 24 30 + 18 = 48

30 + 18 = 48 August 23 12 - 3 * 3 = 3

12 - 3 * 3 = 3 August 22 459 / 51 = 9

459 / 51 = 9 August 21 11 - 9 + 5 = 7

11 - 9 + 5 = 7 August 20 91 - 75 = 16

91 - 75 = 16 August 19 4 * 9 - 36 = 0

4 * 9 - 36 = 0 August 18 15 - 6 - 4 = 5

15 - 6 - 4 = 5 August 17 71 - 59 = 12

71 - 59 = 12 August 16 9 * 7 + 8 = 71

9 * 7 + 8 = 71 August 15 38 - 6 * 6 = 2

38 - 6 * 6 = 2 August 14 10 + 14 = 24

10 + 14 = 24 August 13 27 / 3 - 3 = 6

27 / 3 - 3 = 6 August 12 1 + 6 * 2 = 13

1 + 6 * 2 = 13 August 11 37 * 9 = 333

37 * 9 = 333 August 10 49 - 34 = 15

49 - 34 = 15 August 9 12 - 2 - 9 = 1

12 - 2 - 9 = 1 August 8 49 * 8 = 392

49 * 8 = 392 August 7 41 - 26 = 15

41 - 26 = 15 August 6 13 - 2 - 8 = 3

13 - 2 - 8 = 3 August 5 399 / 7 = 57

399 / 7 = 57 August 4 38 + 44 = 82

38 + 44 = 82 August 3 9 * 4 - 34 = 2

9 * 4 - 34 = 2 August 2 52 * 5 = 260

52 * 5 = 260 August 1 87 - 9 * 9 = 6

How to play Nerdle game

To play Nerdle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the game website homepage and click on Play Now. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the equation and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. The keyboard consists of the numbers from 1 to 0 as well as symbols of plus (+), minus (-), multiply (*), divide (/), and equal to (=), along with Enter and Delete. Enter a balanced equation to start guessing. If a number or symbol remains gray, then the equation does not contain it. If a number or symbol turns purple, the equation contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a number or symbol turns green, it means the equation contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the correct equation in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

