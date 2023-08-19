Dota 2 10-year Anniversary Celebration Treasure unlock guide

The Dota 2 10-year Anniversary Celebration content is finally out. Players can dive into the game to check out the treasure Valve offers. It contains multiple unique cosmetics from the iconic MMO's storied past that will have nostalgic value for many players. If players want to learn how to unlock every one of them, they are in the right place.

While Dota 2 completed ten years of existence in July, Valve announced through a blog post that it would take a little more time to ship out the celebration content they were working on. Players were eager to find out what was in store for them, with some speculating it to be a mini-game or event mode.

While the reality differs from those, there are plenty of things for players to unlock during the current celebration of the game's decade-long existence.

Steps to unlock all Dota 2 10-year Anniversary Celebration Treasure items

Unlocking the 10-year Anniversary Celebration Treasure items is as simple as playing Dota 2 games. The only caveat is players have to win those matches.

Speaking about these items, Valve states in their blog post:

"So put on your party hats and join us, won’t you, in celebrating Dota 2’s 10-year anniversary, commemorating the various milestones, semi-milestones, and occasional regular-shaped stones found on the path of Dota’s decade-long journey."

Each of those wins will net players one of the 13 unique items in the treasure. What they will get after a win is random, as is the usual case with other treasures in the game. Thus, players need to win 13 games to get all the items Valve offers as part of the 10-year Anniversary Celebration.

All the 13 unique items part of the 10-year Anniversary Celebration Treasure are as follows:

2011 - 10th Anniversary Dolfrat and Roshinante (Courier).

10th Anniversary Dolfrat and Roshinante (Courier). 2012 - 10th Anniversary The Alpine Stalker's Set (Ursa).

10th Anniversary The Alpine Stalker's Set (Ursa). 2013 - 10th Anniversary Relic Sword (Wraith King).

10th Anniversary Relic Sword (Wraith King). 2014 - 10th Anniversary Flimtail (Courier).

10th Anniversary Flimtail (Courier). 2015 - 10th Anniversary Bindings of the Deep Magma (Earthshaker).

10th Anniversary Bindings of the Deep Magma (Earthshaker). 2016 - 10th Anniversary Staff of Gun-Yu (Monkey King).

10th Anniversary Staff of Gun-Yu (Monkey King). 2017 - 10th Anniversary Heaven-Piercing Pauldrons (Invoker).

10th Anniversary Heaven-Piercing Pauldrons (Invoker). 2018 - 10th Anniversary Gabe Newell Chat Lines.

10th Anniversary Gabe Newell Chat Lines. 2019 - 10th Anniversary Hidden Vector (Void Spirit).

10th Anniversary Hidden Vector (Void Spirit). 2020 - 10th Anniversary Aghanim's Roshan.

10th Anniversary Aghanim's Roshan. 2021 - 10th Anniversary Mirana Persona Bundle.

10th Anniversary Mirana Persona Bundle. 2022 - 10th Anniversary Shader Effect 2023.

10th Anniversary Shader Effect 2023. 2023 - 10th Anniversary Tormentor.

Interested players should remember that they have until Thursday, September 7, 2023, to unlock these items. Furthermore, the community asserted that the Shader Effect 2023 and the Tormentor cosmetic will disappear after that date. There are some conflicted reports on the matter, so it's best taken with a grain of salt.

While Dota 2 fans usually gear up for the inevitable The International Battle Pass around this time every calendar year, it is different this year. Valve is stepping away from its established practice and instead focusing on providing something novel. It remains to be seen what that turns out to be.