Dota 2 announces 10-year Anniversary Celebration treasure

The long-awaited 10-year Anniversary Celebration is here, with Dota 2 fans finally being able to dive into everything that is on offer. Valve recently announced that players would be able to get their hands on a number of cosmetic items that are geared toward celebrating the decade-long journey of one of the most iconic video games of all time.

Valve had previously revealed that they were hard at work with the 10-year Anniversary Celebration but would be unable to launch the same on the actual date. While many had hoped that it would be a mini-game mode or event, the developers opted for a different path.

Dive into Dota 2 now to celebrate the 10-year Anniversary with 13 unique cosmetic items

Until Thursday, September 7, 2023, Dota 2 fans will be able to get their hands on several unique cosmetic items that will make their gameplay more colorful and interesting (provided they use them). Valve revealed the 10-year Anniversary Celebration treasure, containing 13 items "tied to each of Dota's storied years."

The treasure is available for free, and players will get one with each of their in-game wins. This effectively means that they need to win 13 times before the timer ends on September 7 to get their hands on the available items.

The content of the treasure is as follows:

2011 - 10th Anniversary Dolfrat and Roshinante (Courier)

The blog post concerning the update urged fans to dive into the celebration, stating:

"So put on your party hats and join us, won’t you, in celebrating Dota 2’s 10-year anniversary, commemorating the various milestones, semi-milestones, and occasional regular-shaped stones found on the path of Dota’s decade-long journey."

The response to the free Dota 2 10-year Anniversary Bundle has been quite mixed over the past few hours since its launch. While some were happy to get hold of the unique skins with refreshed effects from the annals of the game's past, others found the entire deal underwhelming, given that it is the 10-year anniversary of the game.