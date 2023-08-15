Dota 2 Patch 7.34b official patch notes: Sand King, Invoker, Riki, and more nerfed

Patch 7.34 brought quite a few radical changes to Dota 2, with a number of items and heroes quickly rising in popularity. It was only a matter of time before Valve came around with a slew of tweaks and balances to address the same. With only a few days left for the regional qualifiers to this year's The International, Patch 7.34b is here.
Regarding Dota 2 items, the latest patch focuses on Glimmering Cape and Spirit Vessel. The former got its Glimmer Cooldown increased from 12 seconds to 14 seconds. The latter had its recipe changed (decreasing the cost by 200), all attributes bonus decreased from +12 to +6, and is now providing +125 Health.
As Tundra Esports' Aui_2000 suspected, Sand King, Riki, and Invoker quickly gained prominence with Patch 7.34, so the latest update nerfs them to restore balance. Among other notable changes, Phantom Assassin had its Base Agility decreased by 2.
Dota 2 Patch 7.34b official patch notes
According to the official blog, the available notes of the official Dota 2 Patch 7.34b are as follows:
Item updates in Dota 2 Patch 7.34b
GLIMMER CAPE
- Glimmer Cooldown increased from 12s to 14s
SPIRIT VESSEL
- Recipe changed, total cost decreased by 200
- Old: Urn of Shadows (880), Crown (450), Crown (450), Recipe (1200). Total cost: 2980
- New: Urn of Shadows (880), Crown (450), Fluffy Hat (250), Recipe (1200). Total cost: 2780
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +12 to +6
- Now Provides +125 Health
Hero Updates in Dota 2 Patch 7.34b
ABADDON
- MIST COIL
- Self Damage decreased from 50% to 40%
- Damage/Heal increased from 90/160/230/300 to 100/175/250/325
- Cast Range increased from 575 to 600
ALCHEMIST
- Base Armor increased by 1
- CHEMICAL RAGE
- Bonus Move Speed increased from 20/40/60 to 30/45/60
ARC WARDEN
- Base Armor increased by 1
- MAGNETIC FIELD
- Cooldown decreased from 20s to 20/19/18/17s
BOUNTY HUNTER
- SHURIKEN TOSS
- Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 100/140/180/220
BREWMASTER
- DRUNKEN BRAWLER
- Fire Stance Critical Damage decreased from 145/160/175/190% to 120/140/160/180%
BRISTLEBACK
- Strength gain increased from 2.5 to 2.7
- Base Mana Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.4
CRYSTAL MAIDEN
- CRYSTAL CLONE
- AoE increased from 300 to 400
DAZZLE
- SHADOW WAVE
- Heal/Damage increased from 60/85/110/135 to 75/95/115/135
EARTH SPIRIT
- ROLLING BOULDER
- Delay increased from 0.5s to 0.6s
ENCHANTRESS
- Strength gain increased from 1.7 to 2.0
ENIGMA
- DEMONIC SUMMONING
- Demonic Conversion renamed to Demonic Summoning
- Is now a point targeted ability with 400 cast range
- Mana Cost decreased from 140/150/160/170 to 75/100/125/150
INVOKER
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- WEX
- Cooldown Reduction no longer works on items
- GHOST WALK
- Health Regeneration decreased from 10->80 to 10->45
- Mana Regeneration decreased from 5->40 to 2.5->20
- Health and Mana Regeneration are disabled if Invoker took player-controlled damage in the last 3s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Tornado Cooldown Reduction decreased from 6s to 4s
- Level 15 Talent Cold Snap Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 5s
JAKIRO
- MACROPYRE
- Aghanim's Scepter Ice Wall Movement Slow decreased from 70% to 60%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Attack Range decreased from +275 to +250
- Level 20 Talent Macropyre Damage decreased from +30 to +25
LINA
- DRAGON SLAVE
- Burn Duration increased from 2s to 3s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +20 to +25
- Level 15 Talent Health increased from + 275 to +325
LONE DRUID
- Base Strength increased from 18 to 20
LUNA
- MOON GLAIVES
- Aghanim's Shard Orbit Radius increased from 150 to 175
- Aghanim's Shard Collision Radius increased from 90 to 115
- ECLIPSE
- Cooldown decreased from 140/130/120s to 110s
MAGNUS
- SHOCKWAVE
- Aghanim's Shard Damage Multiplier on return increased from 50% to 75%
- EMPOWER
- Bonus Damage increased from 12/20/28/36% to 16/24/32/40%
- Cleave Damage increased from 10/20/30/40% to 16/24/32/40%
MARCI
- UNLEASH
- Strikes per Fury increased from 3/4/5 to 4/5/6
MARS
- ARENA OF BLOOD
- Spear Damage increased from 75/150/225 to 80/160/240
MEEPO
- EARTHBIND
- Projectile Speed increased from 900 to 1000
MIRANA
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Damage increased from +35 to +45
- Level 25 Talent Starstorm Damage increased from +200 to +250
MONKEY KING
- PRIMAL SPRING
- Cooldown decreased from 20/18/16/14s to 18/16/14/12s
- MISCHIEF
- No longer limits movement speed to 200
- Now grants 10% bonus movement speed
MORPHLING
- Strength gain increased from 3.0 to 3.2
NIGHT STALKER
- HUNTER IN THE NIGHT
- Aghanim's Shard Mana Cost increased from 0 to 50
- Aghanim's Shard Cooldown increased from 20s to 30s
OMNIKNIGHT
- REPEL
- Cooldown decreased from 60/55/50/45s to 60/52/44/36s
PANGOLIER
- Strength gain increased from 2.5 to 2.7
- SHIELD CRASH
- Mana Cost decreased from 70/80/90/100 to 60/70/80/90
PHANTOM ASSASSIN
- Base Agility decreased by 2
- PHANTOM STRIKE
- Lifesteal now has a 40% penalty on creeps
RIKI
- Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90
- SMOKE SCREEN
- Linger Duration decreased from 0.5s to 0s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase decreased from +40% to +30%
- Level 20 Talent Backstab Multiplier decreased from +0.4 to +0.3
- Level 25 Talent Tricks of the Trade Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s
RUBICK
- TELEKINESIS
- Impact Radius rescaled from 325 to 300/325/350/375
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +0.4s Telekinesis Lift Duration replaced by +0.4s Telekinesis Lift/Stun Duration
SAND KING
- Base Damage decreased by 2
- BURROWSTRIKE
- Damage decreased from 100/150/220/280 to 80/130/200/260
- SAND STORM
- Sandstorm Movement Speed decreased from 100 to 25/50/75/100
- EPICENTER
- Aghanim's Shard Pulse Interval increased from 2.5s to 3.5s
- Aghanim's Shard Pulse now only slows for 50% of the duration of the regular Epicenter slow
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +125 Sand Storm Radius replaced with +25 Sand Storm Move Speed
SLARDAR
- BASH OF THE DEEP
- Water Bonus Damage decreased from 10/20/30/40 to 8/16/24/32
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Guardian Sprint Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2s
SNAPFIRE
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Firesnap Cookie Health Restore increased from 125 to 175
TECHIES
- BLAST OFF!
- Stun Duration increased from 0.8/0.95/1.1/1.25s to 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4s
TREANT PROTECTOR
- LEECH SEED
- Damage/Heal per second increased from 20/35/50/65 to 25/40/55/70
UNDYING
- Heroes inside the tombstone (with Aghanim's Shard) are now stunned for 3s if it gets destroyed
- FLESH GOLEM
- Bonus Movespeed decreased from 30/40/50 to 20/30/40
VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- MAGIC MISSILE
- Stun Duration increased from 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s to 1.4/1.5/1.6/1.7s
WARLOCK
- Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90
- FATAL BONDS
- Imp Movement Speed decreased from 320/335/350/365/380 to 300/315/330/345/360
WINTER WYVERN
- SPLINTER BLAST
- Mana Cost decreased from 105/120/135/150 to 105/115/125/135
- Cooldown decreased from 7s to 6s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Arctic Burn Debuff Duration increased from +2s to +3s
- Level 20 Talent Arctic Burn Slow increased from +12% to +17%
WITCH DOCTOR
- Base Damage decreased by 3
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.1
- DEATH WARD
- Attack Range decreased from 700 to 600
- Cooldown increased from 60s to 100/80/60s
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Death Ward Attack Range decreased from +100 to +75
- Level 25 Talent Death Ward Damage decreased from +60 to +45
WRAITH KING
- Strength gain decreased from 3 to 2.8
- REINCARNATION
- Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown Reduction decreased from 40s to 30s
For those interested, they can check out the Dota 2 patch notes for 7.34 here.