Dota 2 Patch 7.34b official patch notes: Sand King, Invoker, Riki, and more nerfed

Patch 7.34 brought quite a few radical changes to Dota 2, with a number of items and heroes quickly rising in popularity. It was only a matter of time before Valve came around with a slew of tweaks and balances to address the same. With only a few days left for the regional qualifiers to this year's The International, Patch 7.34b is here.

Regarding Dota 2 items, the latest patch focuses on Glimmering Cape and Spirit Vessel. The former got its Glimmer Cooldown increased from 12 seconds to 14 seconds. The latter had its recipe changed (decreasing the cost by 200), all attributes bonus decreased from +12 to +6, and is now providing +125 Health.

As Tundra Esports' Aui_2000 suspected, Sand King, Riki, and Invoker quickly gained prominence with Patch 7.34, so the latest update nerfs them to restore balance. Among other notable changes, Phantom Assassin had its Base Agility decreased by 2.

Dota 2 Patch 7.34b official patch notes

According to the official blog, the available notes of the official Dota 2 Patch 7.34b are as follows:

Item updates in Dota 2 Patch 7.34b

GLIMMER CAPE

Glimmer Cooldown increased from 12s to 14s

SPIRIT VESSEL

Recipe changed, total cost decreased by 200

Old: Urn of Shadows (880), Crown (450), Crown (450), Recipe (1200). Total cost: 2980

New: Urn of Shadows (880), Crown (450), Fluffy Hat (250), Recipe (1200). Total cost: 2780

All Attributes bonus decreased from +12 to +6

Now Provides +125 Health

Hero Updates in Dota 2 Patch 7.34b

ABADDON

MIST COIL

Self Damage decreased from 50% to 40%

Damage/Heal increased from 90/160/230/300 to 100/175/250/325

Cast Range increased from 575 to 600

ALCHEMIST

Base Armor increased by 1

CHEMICAL RAGE

Bonus Move Speed increased from 20/40/60 to 30/45/60

ARC WARDEN

Base Armor increased by 1

MAGNETIC FIELD

Cooldown decreased from 20s to 20/19/18/17s

BOUNTY HUNTER

SHURIKEN TOSS

Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 100/140/180/220

BREWMASTER

DRUNKEN BRAWLER

Fire Stance Critical Damage decreased from 145/160/175/190% to 120/140/160/180%

BRISTLEBACK

Strength gain increased from 2.5 to 2.7

Base Mana Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.4

CRYSTAL MAIDEN

CRYSTAL CLONE

AoE increased from 300 to 400

DAZZLE

SHADOW WAVE

Heal/Damage increased from 60/85/110/135 to 75/95/115/135

EARTH SPIRIT

ROLLING BOULDER

Delay increased from 0.5s to 0.6s

ENCHANTRESS

Strength gain increased from 1.7 to 2.0

ENIGMA

DEMONIC SUMMONING

Demonic Conversion renamed to Demonic Summoning

Is now a point targeted ability with 400 cast range

Mana Cost decreased from 140/150/160/170 to 75/100/125/150

INVOKER

Base Armor decreased by 1

WEX

Cooldown Reduction no longer works on items

GHOST WALK

Health Regeneration decreased from 10->80 to 10->45

Mana Regeneration decreased from 5->40 to 2.5->20

Health and Mana Regeneration are disabled if Invoker took player-controlled damage in the last 3s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Tornado Cooldown Reduction decreased from 6s to 4s

Level 15 Talent Cold Snap Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 5s

JAKIRO

MACROPYRE

Aghanim's Scepter Ice Wall Movement Slow decreased from 70% to 60%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Attack Range decreased from +275 to +250

Level 20 Talent Macropyre Damage decreased from +30 to +25

LINA

DRAGON SLAVE

Burn Duration increased from 2s to 3s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +20 to +25

Level 15 Talent Health increased from + 275 to +325

LONE DRUID

Base Strength increased from 18 to 20

LUNA

MOON GLAIVES

Aghanim's Shard Orbit Radius increased from 150 to 175

Aghanim's Shard Collision Radius increased from 90 to 115

ECLIPSE

Cooldown decreased from 140/130/120s to 110s

MAGNUS

SHOCKWAVE

Aghanim's Shard Damage Multiplier on return increased from 50% to 75%

EMPOWER

Bonus Damage increased from 12/20/28/36% to 16/24/32/40%

Cleave Damage increased from 10/20/30/40% to 16/24/32/40%

MARCI

UNLEASH

Strikes per Fury increased from 3/4/5 to 4/5/6

MARS

ARENA OF BLOOD

Spear Damage increased from 75/150/225 to 80/160/240

MEEPO

EARTHBIND

Projectile Speed increased from 900 to 1000

MIRANA

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Damage increased from +35 to +45

Level 25 Talent Starstorm Damage increased from +200 to +250

MONKEY KING

PRIMAL SPRING

Cooldown decreased from 20/18/16/14s to 18/16/14/12s

MISCHIEF

No longer limits movement speed to 200

Now grants 10% bonus movement speed

MORPHLING

Strength gain increased from 3.0 to 3.2

NIGHT STALKER

HUNTER IN THE NIGHT

Aghanim's Shard Mana Cost increased from 0 to 50

Aghanim's Shard Cooldown increased from 20s to 30s

OMNIKNIGHT

REPEL

Cooldown decreased from 60/55/50/45s to 60/52/44/36s

PANGOLIER

Strength gain increased from 2.5 to 2.7

SHIELD CRASH

Mana Cost decreased from 70/80/90/100 to 60/70/80/90

PHANTOM ASSASSIN

Base Agility decreased by 2

PHANTOM STRIKE

Lifesteal now has a 40% penalty on creeps

RIKI

Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90

SMOKE SCREEN

Linger Duration decreased from 0.5s to 0s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase decreased from +40% to +30%

Level 20 Talent Backstab Multiplier decreased from +0.4 to +0.3

Level 25 Talent Tricks of the Trade Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s

RUBICK

TELEKINESIS

Impact Radius rescaled from 325 to 300/325/350/375

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +0.4s Telekinesis Lift Duration replaced by +0.4s Telekinesis Lift/Stun Duration

SAND KING

Base Damage decreased by 2

BURROWSTRIKE

Damage decreased from 100/150/220/280 to 80/130/200/260

SAND STORM

Sandstorm Movement Speed decreased from 100 to 25/50/75/100

EPICENTER

Aghanim's Shard Pulse Interval increased from 2.5s to 3.5s

Aghanim's Shard Pulse now only slows for 50% of the duration of the regular Epicenter slow

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +125 Sand Storm Radius replaced with +25 Sand Storm Move Speed

SLARDAR

BASH OF THE DEEP

Water Bonus Damage decreased from 10/20/30/40 to 8/16/24/32

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Guardian Sprint Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2s

SNAPFIRE

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Firesnap Cookie Health Restore increased from 125 to 175

TECHIES

BLAST OFF!

Stun Duration increased from 0.8/0.95/1.1/1.25s to 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4s

TREANT PROTECTOR

LEECH SEED

Damage/Heal per second increased from 20/35/50/65 to 25/40/55/70

UNDYING

Heroes inside the tombstone (with Aghanim's Shard) are now stunned for 3s if it gets destroyed

FLESH GOLEM

Bonus Movespeed decreased from 30/40/50 to 20/30/40

VENGEFUL SPIRIT

MAGIC MISSILE

Stun Duration increased from 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s to 1.4/1.5/1.6/1.7s

WARLOCK

Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90

FATAL BONDS

Imp Movement Speed decreased from 320/335/350/365/380 to 300/315/330/345/360

WINTER WYVERN

SPLINTER BLAST

Mana Cost decreased from 105/120/135/150 to 105/115/125/135

Cooldown decreased from 7s to 6s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Arctic Burn Debuff Duration increased from +2s to +3s

Level 20 Talent Arctic Burn Slow increased from +12% to +17%

WITCH DOCTOR

Base Damage decreased by 3

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.1

DEATH WARD

Attack Range decreased from 700 to 600

Cooldown increased from 60s to 100/80/60s

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Death Ward Attack Range decreased from +100 to +75

Level 25 Talent Death Ward Damage decreased from +60 to +45

WRAITH KING

Strength gain decreased from 3 to 2.8

REINCARNATION

Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown Reduction decreased from 40s to 30s

For those interested, they can check out the Dota 2 patch notes for 7.34 here.