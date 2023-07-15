Dota 2 Patch 7.33e official notes: Morphling, Medusa, Broodmother, and more nerfed

Dota 2 recently received Patch 7.33e. In the latest update, Valve tweaked and nerfed several heroes that were hotly contested and dominated the proceedings at the recently concluded Bali Major 2023. This includes the likes of Medusa, Pugna, Broodmother, and Morphling. They all had a significant impact in several matches in the third Major of this year's Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

Broodmother's Insatiable Hunger (mana cost and cooldown increased) and Silken Bola (slow decreased) were nerfed in the latest patch. One of the more significant changes was meted out to Morphling, with the hero's Aghanim's Scepter Target Stats Steal and Additional Stats Steal slashed by a large margin.

Patch 7.33e also removed the much beloved Grab Ally ability of Undying's Tombstone once the hero gets Aghanim's Shard. The latest update arrives less than a week before the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023. Without further ado, here are the official patch notes.

Dota 2 Patch 7.33e official notes

The official Dota 2 patch notes for the 7.33e update are as follows:

Hero Updates

Broodmother

Insatiable Hunger: Mana Cost increased from 50/60/70/80 to 80

Mana Cost increased from 50/60/70/80 to 80 Insatiable Hunger: Cooldown increased from 40/35/30/25s to 45/40/35/30s

Cooldown increased from 40/35/30/25s to 45/40/35/30s Silken Bola: Slow decreased from 25/35/45/55% to 10/25/40/55%

Doom

Devour: Cooldown increased from 60s to 65s

Ember Spirit

Sleight of Fist: Attack Interval increased from 0.2s to 0.25s

Attack Interval increased from 0.2s to 0.25s Flame Guard: Magic Barrier decreased from 65/145/225/305 to 60/135/210/285

Enchantress

Impetus: Distance Damage decreased from 8/12/16/20% to 5/10/15/20%

Distance Damage decreased from 8/12/16/20% to 5/10/15/20% Enchant: Creep Armor Bonus rescaled from 2/4/6/8 to 0/3/6/9

Creep Armor Bonus rescaled from 2/4/6/8 to 0/3/6/9 Enchant: Creep Attack Damage bonus rescaled from 10/30/50/70 to 0/25/50/75

Medusa

Base intelligence decreased from 27 to 25

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.7 to 3.4

Split Shot: Outgoing Attack Damage decreased from 55/65/75/85% to 35/50/65/80%

Outgoing Attack Damage decreased from 55/65/75/85% to 35/50/65/80% Mystic Snake: Mana Gain decreased from 14/16/18/20% to 14/15/16/17%

Morphling

Adaptive Strike (Agility): Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s

Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s Adaptive Strike (Strength): Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s

Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s Morph: Aghanim’s Scepter Target Stats Steal decreased from 20% to 10%

Aghanim’s Scepter Target Stats Steal decreased from 20% to 10% Morph: Aghanim’s Scepter Additional Stats Steal from Universal heroes decreased from 20% to 5%

Pugna

Nether Blast: Mana Cost increased from 85/105/125/145 to 100/115/130/145

Mana Cost increased from 85/105/125/145 to 100/115/130/145 Life Drain: Mana restoration on full health decreased from 120/210/300 per second to 60/105/150 per second

Storm Spirit

Electric Vortex: Duration decreased from 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1s to 0.9/1.3/1.7/2.1s

Techies

Base Armor decreased by one

Base Damage decreased by three

Sticky Bomb: Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6s to 13/11/9/7s

Timbersaw

Base Movement Speed decreased from 290 to 285.

Timber Chain: Damage decreased from 70/120/170/220 to 60/110/160/210

Damage decreased from 70/120/170/220 to 60/110/160/210 Reactive Armor: Bonus Health Regen decreased from 0.4/0.5/0.6/0.7 to 0.3/0.4/0.5/0.6

Undying

Base health regen decreased from 0.25 to -0.25 (+1.9 HP Regen at Lvl 1)

Tombstone: Aghanim’s Shard now allows Tombstone to be unit targeted on cast. If cast on an allied hero, they will be automatically bunkered

Aghanim’s Shard now allows Tombstone to be unit targeted on cast. If cast on an allied hero, they will be automatically bunkered Tombstone: Aghanim’s Shard no longer grants the Grab Ally ability to neither Undying nor the Tombstone. Allies can still right-click the Tombstone to get inside

Furthermore, it has been officially announced that Dota 2 7.34 will arrive before The International 2023 Regional Qualifiers. The latter is scheduled to begin later this year in August.

