Dota 2 Patch 7.33e official notes: Morphling, Medusa, Broodmother, and more nerfed

Dota 2 recently received Patch 7.33e. In the latest update, Valve tweaked and nerfed several heroes that were hotly contested and dominated the proceedings at the recently concluded Bali Major 2023. This includes the likes of Medusa, Pugna, Broodmother, and Morphling. They all had a significant impact in several matches in the third Major of this year's Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season.
Broodmother's Insatiable Hunger (mana cost and cooldown increased) and Silken Bola (slow decreased) were nerfed in the latest patch. One of the more significant changes was meted out to Morphling, with the hero's Aghanim's Scepter Target Stats Steal and Additional Stats Steal slashed by a large margin.
Patch 7.33e also removed the much beloved Grab Ally ability of Undying's Tombstone once the hero gets Aghanim's Shard. The latest update arrives less than a week before the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023. Without further ado, here are the official patch notes.
Dota 2 Patch 7.33e official notes
The official Dota 2 patch notes for the 7.33e update are as follows:
Hero Updates
Broodmother
- Insatiable Hunger: Mana Cost increased from 50/60/70/80 to 80
- Insatiable Hunger: Cooldown increased from 40/35/30/25s to 45/40/35/30s
- Silken Bola: Slow decreased from 25/35/45/55% to 10/25/40/55%
Doom
- Devour: Cooldown increased from 60s to 65s
Ember Spirit
- Sleight of Fist: Attack Interval increased from 0.2s to 0.25s
- Flame Guard: Magic Barrier decreased from 65/145/225/305 to 60/135/210/285
Enchantress
- Impetus: Distance Damage decreased from 8/12/16/20% to 5/10/15/20%
- Enchant: Creep Armor Bonus rescaled from 2/4/6/8 to 0/3/6/9
- Enchant: Creep Attack Damage bonus rescaled from 10/30/50/70 to 0/25/50/75
Medusa
- Base intelligence decreased from 27 to 25
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.7 to 3.4
- Split Shot: Outgoing Attack Damage decreased from 55/65/75/85% to 35/50/65/80%
- Mystic Snake: Mana Gain decreased from 14/16/18/20% to 14/15/16/17%
Morphling
- Adaptive Strike (Agility): Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s
- Adaptive Strike (Strength): Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s
- Morph: Aghanim’s Scepter Target Stats Steal decreased from 20% to 10%
- Morph: Aghanim’s Scepter Additional Stats Steal from Universal heroes decreased from 20% to 5%
Pugna
- Nether Blast: Mana Cost increased from 85/105/125/145 to 100/115/130/145
- Life Drain: Mana restoration on full health decreased from 120/210/300 per second to 60/105/150 per second
Storm Spirit
- Electric Vortex: Duration decreased from 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1s to 0.9/1.3/1.7/2.1s
Techies
- Base Armor decreased by one
- Base Damage decreased by three
- Sticky Bomb: Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6s to 13/11/9/7s
Timbersaw
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 290 to 285.
- Timber Chain: Damage decreased from 70/120/170/220 to 60/110/160/210
- Reactive Armor: Bonus Health Regen decreased from 0.4/0.5/0.6/0.7 to 0.3/0.4/0.5/0.6
Undying
- Base health regen decreased from 0.25 to -0.25 (+1.9 HP Regen at Lvl 1)
- Tombstone: Aghanim’s Shard now allows Tombstone to be unit targeted on cast. If cast on an allied hero, they will be automatically bunkered
- Tombstone: Aghanim’s Shard no longer grants the Grab Ally ability to neither Undying nor the Tombstone. Allies can still right-click the Tombstone to get inside
Furthermore, it has been officially announced that Dota 2 7.34 will arrive before The International 2023 Regional Qualifiers. The latter is scheduled to begin later this year in August.
