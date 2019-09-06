Dota 2: 5 Heroes to play before they get nerfed

The International 2019 was an exhilarating ride in the world of Dota 2. The teams participating showed some great display of Dota and clever use of new strategies to win games.

Although there were a lot of different heroes picked in the greatest tournament of Dota 2, some heroes were picked more frequently and had an incredible success rate. These heroes are generally good in the game at the moment and will most likely be nerfed once a major patch arrives in the future.

This is the best time to play these heroes if one wants to increase their MMR or straight out stomp in pub games. We will list down all the heroes which one can play to win more games before they get nerfed.

#5 Alchemist

The hero Alchemist was picked seven times in the tournament. It had five wins, putting its win rate to a wooping 71%, which is pretty high considering it is professional level Dota 2.

Alchemist’s farming is boosted by a third skill and the hero has its first ability to efficiently farm creeps waves and jungle camps. The hero can easily be played as a mid or safe lane carry, and just needs a lot of camps stacked to farm an early Radiance.

Once the early set of items are ready on Alchemist, it can easily snowball in the game. Previously, Alchemist was never too strong in the early stages of the game but in the current patch, the hero has great talents like '-7s Unstable Concoction Cooldown' at level 10, +50 damage at level 15 which helps him from semi-early to mid game to get farmed and be in important team fights. Alchemist can gain a lot of attack speed and 30% spell damage amplification.

