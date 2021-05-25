Dota 2 7.29c: Top 5 supports to crush your enemies in lane

Support is a really thankless role in Dota 2. They initiate plays, save carries, and provide vision all over the map. At the end of it all, the carries hog the limelight by killing hero after hero thanks to the support's help.

But, there are some supports which are overpowered in the laning phase of Dota 2, either due to their insanely high base damage or due to their spells with are extremely annoying for the opponent cores in the laning phase of Dota 2.

Note: These choices reflect the opinions of the writer

Top 5 Supports that are good in laning phase of Dota 2

5) Ogre Magi

Ogre Magi has two spells, which deal huge Damage per second in the laning stage of Dota 2.

Fireblast blasts an enemy unit with a wave of fire, dealing damage and stunning the target.

Ignite drenches the target and another random unit with volatile chemicals, causing it to burst into flames. The target is in immense pain, taking damage and moving more slowly.

Later in the game he takes on the role of a buffer/debuffer with his powerful Bloodlust buff, buffing his carry's damage attack & movement speed. If you happen to have enough luck, his ultimate, Multicast, gives him the opportunity to randomly cast his spells multiple times, allowing for great burst potential. Ogre Magi is a very strong disabler, requiring nothing but a bit of luck & positioning to successfully use powerful Multicasts.

4) Dazzle

Dazzle is an extremely annoying hero, with his constant healing & saves. His Poison Touch does constant tick damage, which is refreshed every time Dazzle attacks the affected hero. It is one of the most potent zoning spell in the early game.

Poison Touch does its first instance of damage immediately on impact. Dazzle is also one of the best healing/saving supports, as the level 15 talent has been changed from +150 cast range to 250 heal when shallow grave ends. To add to that, Shadow Wave has scepter heal increased from +60 to +100.

Dazzle has one of the most broken Aghanim's Shard upgrades in Dota 2 patch 7.29c, which causes Poison Touch to hex the affected targets for 1.25 seconds.

In addition to the slow from Poison Touch, Dazzle gets an AoE hex, making him a very good disabler and healer. This, in turn, makes him one of the best supports in Dota 2.

3) Witch Doctor

Witch Doctor's 1st skill, Paralyzing Cask, is a projectile ability that bounces between nearby enemies stunning and damaging every single one hit by the cask. Voodoo Restoration, the 2nd ability, heals all allied heroes in an AoE around Witch Doctor.

The 3rd skill, Maledict, curses all enemy Heroes in a small area, causing them to take damage over time, as well as a burst damage every 4 seconds based on how much health they have lost since Maledict was cast.

His ultimate, Death Ward, summons a ward that attacks enemy heroes within its range. It deals huge amounts of physical damage.

If used in combination properly, Witch Doctor can solo kill any enemy hero. This makes him one of the strongest early-game supports in Dota 2.

2) Lion

Lion has incredible early game skills in Dota 2, featuring two disables: a Stun and a Hex. Additionally, the character also gains additional magic damage for each enemy that dies within 3 seconds of being affected by his ultimate, the Finger of Death.

On top of everything, Lion is also capable of stealing their enemies' mana to replenish his own mana pool. His Mana Drain also provides an additional slow, which makes Lion extremely difficult to deal with in the laning phase of Dota 2.

By purchasing Aghanim's Shard, Lion's Mana drain targets 3 units and also makes him spell immune while channeling.

1) Warlock

Warlock is a ranged intelligence support hero in Dota 2 who is especially known for his extremely annoying spells in lane and huge controlling possibilities in team-fights.

Shadow Word is a highly versatile spell, as it allows him to heal his allies or harass enemies by dealing damage over time.

Fatal Bonds causes all enemies linked together to take bonus damage when any one linked target takes damage, magnifying the strength of area-of-effect spells in Dota 2.

Upheaval can allow him to slow enemies caught in the radius to a crawl, making it harder for them to move inside fights or escape.

His ultimate, Chaotic Offering, summons a Golem after stunning all enemies for a brief while in a wide area, allowing him to throw them into chaos.