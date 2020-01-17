Dota 2 Auto Chess: Best Hero-Class Combos and Recent Changes

Dota Auto Chess

In the Previous Article - DOTA 2 Auto Chess: The Best Hero Class Combos and Tips - I mentioned a few Overpowered Hero-Class Combos but just like DOTA2, this popular custom map -- Auto Chess -- changes according to the patch.

Recent Changes and How they Affect the Game

I mentioned Elemental Mage as one of overpowered class, but it has been nerfed. Damage of Razor's Plasma Field was decreased and there was another nerf in the class-combo as well. So Elemental Mage is still not a bad class-combo because of how overpowered it was before the nerf but yes it is not as OP as before. You can play it as any other normal combo.

A few of the players complained about the Beast Master's ax being OP. Good news for them -- it is now nerfed. Tiny's initial HP increased. Phantom Assassin and Anti-Mage now have increased armor so don't complain about elves being too squishy, this is actually a good buff to the Elf class.

Troll Warrior's armor is now decreased by 5. Troll has good attack speed and he already gets a bunch of armor from the Warrior-Class combo. He was a little OP but now he is more balanced. Honestly, the nerf was not super needed because troll can be very, very rare at times and sometimes you are just not lucky enough and you play the whole game with one level 1 Troll. Maybe nerfing the armor and making him a little more available would be more balanced.

A lot of people complained about TB being broken. I always said that he is a little overpowered but not broken. Positioning matters a lot for TB and even your enemies' positioning can create trouble for your TB. He takes a little time to use the metamorphosis and then he needs the space to free hit.

So it's a lot of condition that needs to be fulfilled for a TB to work at his full power, which is most of the time nearly impossible. That kind of makes him not so viable even though he is a little overpowered. Well, the patch result says TB saw the least number of wins in the recent patches, so now he is buffed a little more with his increased magic resistance.

The Best Hero-Class Combos of the current Patch

Hero Class: Warrior Dota Auto Chess

#1 Troll-Warlock

After the recent changes, Troll-Warlock is smiling again. It was always one of the most overpowered class-combo in the game and it still is. There is no change in that. However, Troll being nerfed with the armor should affect the combo but it doesn't as long as you have two other Warriors in the team.

Lycan is one of the very good options -- it's higher level, available later in the game and creates a beast-combo with Venomancer. Spawns two unit which helps you win by a bigger margin. The Warrior Class gives troll the armor he is missing and you're good to win the game. So yes, maybe modify Troll-Warlock to Troll-Warrior-Warlock or Warrior-Warlock-Troll and you're good.

#2 Mech-Goblin-Assassin

Mech-Goblin-Assassin is a little more advanced than just Goblin-Mech or Goblin-Assassin. Goblin-Mech lacks the burst damage and falls down very quickly after the mid-game but has Assassin covering that area for this Class-Combo. It's also easier to get Goblin-Assassin and Mechs are available in the early game as well.

You can wait out the last Mech and fill the slot later with Gyrocopter or Techies. Both of them are overpowered with a proper lineup. The line-up has a lot of burst damage, lot of tanks, heal, and a bunch of physical burst damage (Crits). This is a line-up you can start working on from round 1 and keep building on until the 10th slot.

#3 Warlock-Assassin

Warlock provides you a lot of burst damage, demon power and a lot of life-steal. Having Assassin combined with Warlocks can never go wrong. You can go with a 6 Warlock - 3 Assassin combo or 3 Warlock - 6 Assassin. Both work quite well.

This line-up deals damage very quickly. Both Physical and Magical damage is dealt very fast, which kind of leaves your enemy clueless. Assassins are naturally good against any line-up, they will jump behind the enemy line and kill the protected one first. They are a good counter to Hunters.

If you have items like void stone, pass it to your spell casting heroes. They regenerate the mana faster and cast the spell faster than they normally do. You can either Shadowfiend or Qop. Don't use them both in the Warlock-Assassin combo, as Demon class only has their power when they are the only Demon on the board.

#4 Warrior-Assassin

I will not say this is a very overpowered Class-Combo but if you're not getting proper pawns to make the above 3 line-ups then you can go with this. Warrior-Assassin is easily available. Choose your Warriors and Assassins wisely and you can invoke inner-combos like Elemental with Tiny (Elemental-Warrior) - Morph (Elemental-Assassin), Naga with Slardar (Naga-Warrior) - Slark (Naga-Assassin).

You can go with 6 warrior- 3 assassins or the opposite, both work fine. Make the line-up as you keep getting new pawns, try to connect more and more inner class-combos between the heroes and you should end up in top 3, or even Top 1.

