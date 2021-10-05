Dota 2: Ceb will be playing in TI10, OG to play with their full squad

After much doubt and speculation, news has come from OG itself that, Sébastien "Ceb" Debs will be playing in Dota 2 TI10, which gets underway on October 7. Ceb underwent emergency eye surgery at the end of September, which raised questions about his chances of appearing in TI10.

Until OG’s announcement yesterday, as Ceb was recovering from the surgery, it was up in the air whether he would be well enough in time for TI10. In fact. Team Liquid’s Michael "miCKe" Vu was on standby for TI10, in case Ceb couldn't make it.

However, with the news of Ceb playing, Dota 2 fans can rejoice as the two-time TI-winning team will be back to defend their Aegis of the Champion with the full roster.

With Ceb joining in, can OG win Dota 2 TI for the third time?

OG has been the first team in the history of Dota 2 to win TI twice. Although the squad that won TI8 and TI9 has seen changes since 2020, the backbone of the team has remained mostly intact.

Johan "N0tail" Sundstein, Topias Miikka "Topson" Taavitsainen, and Sébastien "Ceb" Debs will be there for OG in TI10 as two-time TI winners. Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan and Martin "Saksa" Sazdov, the other two players of OG’s current roster, were not part of their TI8 and TI9-winning Dota 2 squad.

The DPC season has been rough for OG. They failed to qualify for TI through DPC. It was through the open qualifiers that they finally managed to keep their TI dream alive this year.

With Ceb undergoing emergency eye surgery barely two weeks before TI, the odds are stacked against OG. However, as OG has shown time and again, they perform best under pressure.

However, as things stand regarding Ceb’s health, Dota 2 fans are still worried whether the decision to play in TI will have some adverse effect on Ceb later on. He underwent eye surgery on the brink of serious irreversible damage due to retinal detachment. Although it is safe to assume that he took the decision to compete in TI10 after being approved by the medical fraternity.

Also Read

OG recently posted a video chronicling Ceb’s journey with his family leading to Dota 2 TI10. Amid the other bad news coming from Bucharest, OG being able to play with their full roster in TI10 certainly seems like a silver lining.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee