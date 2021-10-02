Dota 2: OG confirms Ceb's eye surgery and potentially dropping out of TI10, miCKe is confirmed to stand-in

The rumor surrounding Sebastien "Ceb" Debs' medical condition surfaced last night from Janne "Gorgc" Stefanovski's Dota 2 stream where an insider broke the news regarding Ceb's eye surgery and potential dropout from TI10.

Today, OG confirmed the rumor on Ceb’s health. OG’s official press release mentioned Ceb undergoing emergency eye surgery a week back in France, after being promptly flown away from OG’s Dota 2 boot camp in Portugal.

Ceb posted a TwitLonger about his situation as well. He stated:

“During a very routine medical check up, I was informed by the doctor that I was undergoing a retinal detachment in my left eye, and that I was few hours away from losing sight irreversibly. Only solution was to get emergency surgery, which I of course went through with. No matter how much we love Dota, some things will always come first. It went well, and that was the most important part.”

OG says if Ceb can’t play in Dota 2 TI10, miCKe will be standing in for them

The rumor mentioned Ceb not being able to stay exposed to electronic screens for the next 3 months following the surgery. OG’s official statement still mentions uncertainty over Ceb’s chance to play in Dota 2 TI10.

Ceb’s surgery went smoothly and he has been resting and recovering.

The OG had this to say:

“It is uncertain whether Ceb will be cleared to play The International 10, and we will be waiting on his doctor’s verdict before making any final team decision.”

About Michael “miCKe” Vu’s inclusion in OG as a stand-in, the official statement revealed:

Also Read

“Right now the team decided to call upon Michael “miCKe” Vu, from Team Liquid, to join us as our official stand-in for TI. We are very thankful to him for stepping up immediately, and for joining us in Portugal the next day to start practicing with us.”

After qualifying for TI10 through the Western European Open Qualifiers, Ceb’s potential unavailability is undoubtedly a huge blow to OG. However, the Dota 2 team has shown indomitable spirit in their last two TI runs. Time will tell whether they will be able to weave another success story - either with Ceb or miCKe this time around.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far