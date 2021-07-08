Dota 2 TI10: New location and dates revealed

Valve has finally revealed the changed date and location for Dota 2's The International 10. TI10 will be played at Arena Nationala, the largest stadium in Romania, in its capital city of Bucharest.

We are thrilled to announce The International 10 - Dota 2 Championships will be held this October in Bucharest, Romania — https://t.co/SiavI2o1Al pic.twitter.com/dzaQgyejdZ — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) July 7, 2021

Initially, the venue for TI10 was slated to be Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. But with the Swedish government not coming to terms with the event taking place in the city, Valve was forced to relocate the year’s biggest Dota 2 event.

There was a mist of uncertainty with this year’s TI after the cancelation, but fans will definitely be elated with today’s announcement coming from Valve.

Date and Venue for Dota 2’s The International 10

TI10 is going to start on October 7th and will run till October 17th, 2021. The group stage is set to run from October 7th through 10th, with the main event on the TI stage kicking off on October 10th. The grand finale will be held on October 17th, where the best two teams will face off for the Aegis of Champions.

The International 10 will be held in Bucharest, Romania this October. Mark your calendars. Again! https://t.co/YJfti4z5k3 #Dota2 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) July 7, 2021

TI10 has a whooping prize pool of $40,018,195. It is the largest in the history of TI’s ever-increasing prize pools.

Regarding audience attendance at the venue, Valve has stated that,

“We are grateful for the partnership we have formed with Romania and the city of Bucharest, and very much look forward to gathering with the global Dota 2 community, both in-person and virtually, to celebrate the elite players and amazing fandom at The International.”

This is the first time for Dota 2 that TI is being held, not in August. The Dota 2 fans usually associate the month of August with the TI festivities. Hopefully, the wait till October is going to be worth it.

It remains to be seen whether the next Battle pass that Valve has in store after the Nemestice Battle pass, will have some sort of compendium for TI10.

Regarding gameplay balance, chances are high that Dota 2 will be getting a patch addressing the metagame after the regional qualifiers are over. The last regional qualifiers, which are Western European and Chinese ones, are ending on July 10. Fans can expect a patch anywhere from July 10 onwards.

