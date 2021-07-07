Dota 2: OG and Team Nigma secure victories on Day 1 of TI10 Western European Regional qualifiers

OG and Team Nigma, two of the most celebrated Dota 2 powerhouse teams, have only one path remaining that leads to The International 10, and that is the Western European regional qualifiers.

As the Dota 2 TI10 Western European qualifiers started today, Team Nigma and OG played their upper bracket matches against Hellbear Smashers and Vikin.gg respectively. Team Nigma and OG both won their series 2-1, continuing their upper bracket run through the qualifiers. Tomorrow they will meet each other in the upper bracket 2nd round match.

Hellbear Smashers and Vikin.gg were pushed to the lower bracket of the TI10 Western European qualifiers due to their defeats. Hellbear Smashers will face Ghost Frogs, and Vikin.gg will face Chicken Fighters in elimination matches tomorrow.

OG and Team Nigma both had subpar performances in the DPC seasons leading up to TI10. While having stellar runs in the last two TIs (won both TI8 and TI9), OG has failed miserably to live up to the expectations in the last year. Team Nigma has also not looked too hot.

It remains quite a shock for Dota 2 fans that only one of these two powerhouse squads will be able to make it to this year’s TI. It is truly hard to imagine that one of Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi and Johan “N0Tail” Sundstein will be missing from TI10, especially considering the fact that KuroKy has competed in all the prior TIs, and N0Tail has competed in each one from TI3.

In today's two lower bracket matches, Chicken Fighters and Into the Breach claimed victory against No Bounty Hunter and Hippomaniacs respectively, both with a series score of 2-0.

Chicken Fighters and Into the Breach will meet the losers of Tundra Esports vs Brame and Spider Pigzs vs Team Liquid respectively. The upper bracket matches between Tundra Esports and Brame and Spider Pigzs and Team Liquid are slated for later today.

Dota 2 fans can watch the matches in Beyond The Summit’s Twitch channels - BeyondTheSummit & BeyondTheSummit2.

