Dota 2 ESL One Raleigh 2025: Schedule, prize pool, qualified teams, and more

Dota 2 ESL One Raleigh 2025 is still some time away but the qualifications are already over and we know who we will see lock horns in the Raleigh Convention Center. The event will span about a week in April this year and is the second-last event for teams to earn EPT Points for Esports World Cup 2025 qualification.

The upcoming ESL One Raleigh 2025 marks ESL One's return to the US after almost a decade since ESL One New York 2015. With a hefty prize pool and EPT Points up for grabs, it will be interesting to see who comes out on the top when the dust settles.

Also read: Dota 2 Heroes Tier List

ESL One Raleigh 2025 event overview

Expand Tweet

Trending

Schedule and prize pool

ESL One Railegh 2025 will begin on April 7, 2025, and continue until April 13, 2025. The format is as follows:

Group Stage:

April 7 to April 9

Two single round-robin groups with six teams each; will have two-game series.

Ranks 1 and 2 teams will move to the Upper Bracket of Playoffs and Ranks 3 and 4 will go to the Lower Bracket

Rest of the teams are eliminated

Playoffs:

Double-elimination bracket

Grand Final is of best-of-5 with all other matches being best-of-3

ESL One Raleigh 2025 has a $1,000,000 prize pool and 27,920 EPT Points up for grabs. The result board is:

Place $USD EPT Points Team Name 1st $300,000 6400 2nd $175,000 4800 3rd $120,000 4000 4th $85,000 3200 5th-6th $57,500 2240 7th-8th $47,500 1040 9th-10th $30,000 560 11th-12th $25,000 280

Placing first in Group Stage gives 640 EPT Points.

Qualified Dota 2 Teams

PARIVISION

BetBoom Team

Team Falcons

Team Liquid

Tundra Esports - dyrachyo, bzm, 33, Saksa, Whitemon

- dyrachyo, bzm, 33, Saksa, Whitemon AVULUS - Smiling Knight, Stormstormer, Xibbe, Ekki, SoNNeikO

- Smiling Knight, Stormstormer, Xibbe, Ekki, SoNNeikO Team Spirit - Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, rue, Miposhka

- Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, rue, Miposhka Nigma Galaxy - Miracle~, SumaiL, No!ob, OmaR, GH

- Miracle~, SumaiL, No!ob, OmaR, GH Xtreme Gaming - lou, Xm, niu, Pyw, poloson

- lou, Xm, niu, Pyw, poloson Talon Esports - Natsumi, Mikoto, Ws, Jhocam, Kuku

- Natsumi, Mikoto, Ws, Jhocam, Kuku Shopify Rebellion - Timado, Yopaj, mangekyou, Hellscream, skem

- Timado, Yopaj, mangekyou, Hellscream, skem HEROIC - Yuma, 4nalog, Wisper, Scofield, KJ

ESL One Raleigh 2025 Livestream: Where to watch

Fans can catch the livestream on:

ELS One Raleigh 2025 tickets can be bought from the official website. Keep a tab on Sportskeeda Gaming's coverage as we inch closer to the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.