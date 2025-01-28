Dota 2 ESL One Raleigh 2025: Schedule, prize pool, qualified teams, and more

Dota 2 ESL One Raleigh 2025 is still some time away but the qualifications are already over and we know who we will see lock horns in the Raleigh Convention Center. The event will span about a week in April this year and is the second-last event for teams to earn EPT Points for Esports World Cup 2025 qualification.
The upcoming ESL One Raleigh 2025 marks ESL One's return to the US after almost a decade since ESL One New York 2015. With a hefty prize pool and EPT Points up for grabs, it will be interesting to see who comes out on the top when the dust settles.
ESL One Raleigh 2025 event overview
Schedule and prize pool
ESL One Railegh 2025 will begin on April 7, 2025, and continue until April 13, 2025. The format is as follows:
Group Stage:
- April 7 to April 9
- Two single round-robin groups with six teams each; will have two-game series.
- Ranks 1 and 2 teams will move to the Upper Bracket of Playoffs and Ranks 3 and 4 will go to the Lower Bracket
- Rest of the teams are eliminated
Playoffs:
- Double-elimination bracket
- Grand Final is of best-of-5 with all other matches being best-of-3
ESL One Raleigh 2025 has a $1,000,000 prize pool and 27,920 EPT Points up for grabs. The result board is:
Placing first in Group Stage gives 640 EPT Points.
Qualified Dota 2 Teams
- PARIVISION
- BetBoom Team
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid
- Tundra Esports - dyrachyo, bzm, 33, Saksa, Whitemon
- AVULUS - Smiling Knight, Stormstormer, Xibbe, Ekki, SoNNeikO
- Team Spirit - Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, rue, Miposhka
- Nigma Galaxy - Miracle~, SumaiL, No!ob, OmaR, GH
- Xtreme Gaming - lou, Xm, niu, Pyw, poloson
- Talon Esports - Natsumi, Mikoto, Ws, Jhocam, Kuku
- Shopify Rebellion - Timado, Yopaj, mangekyou, Hellscream, skem
- HEROIC - Yuma, 4nalog, Wisper, Scofield, KJ
ESL One Raleigh 2025 Livestream: Where to watch
Fans can catch the livestream on:
- ESL Dota 2 - YouTube
- ESL_DOTA2 - Twitch
- ESL_Dota2Storm - Twitch
- esl_dota2ember - Twitch
- ESL_Dota2Earth - Twitch
ELS One Raleigh 2025 tickets can be bought from the official website. Keep a tab on Sportskeeda Gaming's coverage as we inch closer to the event.
