Dota 2 heroes tier list in Patch 7.34e (November 2023)

Dota 2 is home to 124 heroes, each of whom comes with distinct spells and an ultimate ability. However, only a select few are honored as meta characters every now and again due to their damage potential and ability to turn the tables on their foes. This is the right time to choose your signature heroes to pile up MMR. After mastering them, you can confidently start playing ranked games.

You can refer to the tier list featured in this article if you want to narrow down your options. The section below mentions the finest heroes as well as some characters you're better off avoiding. We'll keep updating the article whenever new gameplay updates are announced, so stay tuned.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Dota 2 Patch 7.34e tier list

Legend

S-tier: Just pick these heroes and start winning ranked games.

A-tier: Use options in this tier if S-tier units are banned or to counter enemies.

B-tier: Decent heroes with respectable power spikes.

C-tier: Consider picking options from this class if you have no other choice.

Safelaners in Dota 2

S-tier Spectre Faceless Void Muerta Lifestealer A-tier MorphlingSven Phantom Lancer Naga SirenPhantom Assassin UrsaJuggernaut B-tier Troll WarlordDrow Ranger WeaverLuna Wraith KingTerrorbladeRazor Lifestealer C-tier Riki ClinkzChaos Knight Medusa Slark BloodseekerMonkey KingTemplar Assassin

Key points for S-tier safelaners

Official image of Spectre in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Shadow Step and Desolate, two powerful spells Spectre uses, can help you pick off enemy supports with ease. Once you get enough items, you can overwhelm the opposition with this unit.

Using Chronosphere at the right time can help Faceless Void eliminate key targets before or during teamfights. Alongside that, Aghanim's Scepter upgrade can help you Void-control enemy heroes more efficiently.

Muerta's ultimate, Pierce the Veil remains unfixed, as you can still stack damage items and dismantle your foes. Pop your BKB and then use it to ensure your safety in teamfights.

Feast (passive) gives Lifestealer a 3.4% lifesteal, along with 1.9% max health damage at level 4. You can also Infest enemy-controlled creeps to render them useless when you're using this unit.

Midlaners in Dota 2

S-tier HuskarPuck Arc Warden Zeus A-tier Meepo Visage Outworld DestroyerLone DruidKunkka InvokerQueen of Pain Shadow FiendLeshracPrimal Beast B-tier Storm Spirit LinaNecrophosViperTemplar Assassin TinkerWindranger PangolierMonkey King Dragon Knight C-tier Riki MagnusEarth Spirit Ember Spirit SniperVoid SpiritPudge

Key points for S-tier midlaners

Burning Trio loading screen in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Huskar is simply overpowered right now. You can easily dominate the lane with him and take control of the entire map. Early ganks from midlaner Huskars can bring significant changes to the gold lead.

Puck's high mobility and spell damage usually help players control the tempo of the game. If you wish to go for a physical damage build, then simply purchase Aghanim's Shard and Scepter.

Use Boots of Travel, Tempest Double, and Magnetic Field to rat all over the map as Arc Warden. You can also dominate the midlane using Spark Wraiths and your ultimate.

Zeus is a force to be reckoned with, as he wasn't given any nerfs in the latest gameplay update. Due to his colossal magical damage, you can focus on bursting enemy heroes using Thundergod's Wrath and Lightning Bolt.

Offlaners in Dota 2

S-tier BrewmasterLycanCentaur Warrunner Wraith King A-tier TidehunterBeastmasterSpirit Breaker TimbersawPrimal Beast DoomUnderlordVisage B-tier MarsMagnusBatriderDawnbreakerKunkkaEnigmaAxeLegion CommanderBristlebackSandkingBroodmotherDarkseer C-tier OgremagiDazzle TuskNecrophosPudgeVengeful Spirit Pugna Abaddon Viper

Key points for S-tier offlaners

Rumrunner's Carronade loading screen in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Void Stance via Drunken Brawler increases Brewmaster's status resistance. Constantly use your ultimate to initiate fights and to escape dangerous situations with him.

Lycan received agility buffs in 7.34e and is one of the top offlaners in this patch. Rush Helm of the Overlord to bring down enemy buildings and tower dive to eliminate any enemy hero when you're using this unit.

Double Edge, Retaliate, and Stampede do strength-based damage. Hence, purchase Heart of Tarrasque and Overwhelming Blink for Centuar Warrunner to survive deadly teamfights.

With the potential to farm fast and outlive most in teamfights, Wraith King stands tall in this patch despite a slight nerf on his skeleton's damage. You can purchase Scepter on your offlane WK to turn the tide in losing teamfights when you're using him.

Supports in Dota 2

S-tier GrimstrokeLionJakiro Shadow Shaman A-tier Winter Wyvern ChenDark Willow Gyrocopter Vengeful SpiritWitch DoctorTreant Protector Witch Doctor MarciSpirit Breaker Bounty Hunter Earthshaker Warlock B-tier Rubick EnchantressOracleShadow Demon DazzlePugna BanePudge EnigmaInvoker Skywrath MageUndyingLichPhoenixDisruptor Keeper of the Light C-tier Kunkka ClockwerkTechiesClinkzVenomancerOgremagi Weaver Omniknight

Key points for S-tier supports

Official image of Grimstroke in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Ink Swell's recent nerf didn't stop players from drafting Grimstroke in their public matchups. His Soulbind can pierce debuff immunity and make two enemy heroes vulnerable if used correctly.

Lion is, without a doubt, a nightmare to face in ranked games. He became even more annoying due to his Earth Spike cast range buff. If you pick Lion, start the laning stage by harassing enemy heroes with Mana Drain, Earth Spike, and right clicks.

All the spells of Jakiro can help the cores massively in the lane and set up kills in teamfights. Additionally, the dragon's Scepter upgrade will stop enemies from invading your base.

As Hex gained damage amplification in Patch 7.34e, you can pair Shadow Shaman with cores that deal tremendous physical damage. Once you start racking up kills, take down the enemy tower after you skill Mass Serpent Ward.

