Dota 2: A fan cosplays as Dazzle, and the community can't get enough of it

On April 22nd, Reddit user u/alicevernersuicide posted her mind-blowing cosplay of Dazzle to the r/dota2 subreddit. Dazzle is a hero in Dota 2 who is usually played as a support but can fit into an off-lane or mid role. In the game, Dazzle is a male hero, and the cosplay is gender-bent by the cosplayer.

The constantly improving cosplay of Dota 2 will never cease to impress. Every time a new viral cosplay appears, it appears to be better than the last one, as is the case here.

Every year at The International, there is a cosplay competition. Over the years, there have been some incredible cosplays that have been showcased. But u/alicevernersuicide's one is definitely up there with the best.

The Dota 2 community loved the cosplay

The Dota community on Reddit loved her cosplay and heaped praise upon her. The post received over 1000 upvotes and multiple awards within three hours. The community praised her for her accurate portrayal of Dazzle and the brilliant editing and retouching of the picture she posted.

The picture displays the Shallow Grave logo forming in her hand as if she is casting the spell. Shallow Grave is Dazzle's most iconic spell and one of Dota 2's most unique spells.

Once cast on himself or an ally, Shallow Grave will prevent that hero from dying for the duration of the spell no matter how much damage is done.

People in the community loved her cosplay.

Jokes and in-game references soon followed as users started quoting Dazzle's in-game voice lines to praise the cosplay. Users were also quick to notice the Shallow Grave logo smartly placed in her hand as if she was casting the spell.

Shallow Grave is Dazzle's signature ability.

Ever since the release of Dota: Dragon's Blood on Netflix, the Dota 2 community has been growing. The Anime brought in new players and members to the community. The lack of offensive and inappropriate comments on the post also proves that the community is improving itself.

Hopefully, this amazing cosplay will inspire more people to try out Dota 2 and improve the representation of the female player base of Dota.

