Dota 2 fan gets Spectre tattoo as Valve delays the long-awaited Arcana

The artwork of Spectre in Dota 2 is nothing short of magnificent, so it doesn't come as a surprise that a fan has tattooed the character on themself.

From cosplays to tattoos, Dota 2's artwork has been used by fans for multiple purposes. The cosplays are usually done to recapture the magic of certain characters, while tattoos are more symbolic in nature. In a recent post on r/Dota2 by u/Nemira, one of the finest examples of Dota 2-themed tattoos has come up.

The tattoo in question is of Spectre, one of Dota 2's most popular carry heroes. Spectre played an integral part in OG's victory at The International 8. Spectre also had some sporadic appearances at TI9 and has mostly been in meta ever since.

User u/Nemira posted her Spectre tattoo on r/Dota2 on April 14, 2021, and has since received very positive responses. The tattoo is placed on her left arm and has Spectre's haunting face front and center on it. But the community was more interested in something else Spectre-related.

Related: Fan cosplays Fymryn from Dota Dragon's Blood - Community can't get enough of it.

The Spectre Arcana in Dota 2

Every year for The International, Valve releases a battle pass, an in-game tiered reward system that contributes to TI's massive prize pool. Within that battle pass, players can vote for the hero they want an Arcana for next. An Arcana is the highest quality cosmetic a hero can have in Dota.

A few in the community took almost no time to switch the topic from the tattoo to the Arcana:

Advertisement

The fans are still waiting for Spectre's Arcana

The previous Arcana vote winners got their Arcanas in the same year they won the vote. Only Juggernaut from Dota 2 got his Arcana in March of 2017 after winning the 2016 vote. And Spectre has had the most delayed Arcana ever as of today.

Even professional teams like Team Secret are eagerly waiting for the Arcana's release. Valve mostly doesn't disappoint when making Arcanas. They are usually brilliant, vibrant, and have amazing effects in-game. Hence, the Arcana for Spectre being one of the most anticipated cosmetics ever is not a huge surprise in Dota 2.