DOTA 2 Heroes: Anti-Mage, Complete Hero Guide (Profile and Lore)

Anti-Mage is a melee agility hero. He is a fast mobile melee agility core hero who is really good against high mana based enemies. He has high attack speed and low attack time with the ability to burn mana of the enemy heroes and burst them down using his ultimate. This abilities along with his spell shield makes him invulnerable against intelligence based heroes. He is a huge threat to intelligence spellcasters.

His signature ability is Mana-Break which burns the mana of enemy heroes also grants him bonus damage on each attack. The mana burn sets enemies up for his ultimate which deals a very high amount of damage on the targeted enemy and all enemies near the target. His second ability is Blink.

Blink is a very useful spell in combat. This makes him elusive and makes him mobile, he can chase, escape or even farm faster using his blink. Anti-Mage is a highly mobile hero at any stage of the game. Spell shield increases his magic resistance, spell shield along with his talent tree makes him almost invulnerable against spells. Mana Void simply deals a huge nuke damage after the Mana is burned from his enemies. It deals damage to the targeted unit and the area around it, dealing a massive AOE damage. Mana Void is one of those spells that scale well in the late game as every hero’s mana pool grows larger over time. His basic abilities, talent tree, and high attack speed makes him a threat to any opponent in the late game. He is an extremely fast farmer this makes him a dangerous hard carry if he is allowed to farm.

Dota 2 Lore of The Anti-Mage:

The monks of Turstarkuri watched the rugged valleys below their mountain monastery as wave after wave of invaders swept through the lower kingdoms. Ascetic and pragmatic, in their remote monastic eyrie they remained aloof from mundane strife, wrapped in meditation that knew no gods or elements of magic. Then came the Legion of the Dead God, crusaders with a sinister mandate to replace all local worship with their Unliving Lord's poisonous nihilosophy. From a landscape that had known nothing but blood and battle for a thousand years, they tore the souls and bones of countless fallen legions and pitched them against Turstarkuri. The monastery stood scarcely a fortnight against the assault, and the few monks who bothered to surface from their meditations believed the invaders were but demonic visions sent to distract them from meditation. They died where they sat on their silken cushions. Only one youth survived--a pilgrim who had come as an acolyte, seeking wisdom, but had yet to be admitted to the monastery. He watched in horror as the monks to whom he had served tea and nettles were first slaughtered, then raised to join the ranks of the Dead God's priesthood. With nothing but a few of Turstarkuri's prized dogmatic scrolls, he crept away to the comparative safety of other lands, swearing to obliterate not only the Dead God's magic users--but to put an end to magic altogether.

