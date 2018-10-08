Dota 2 Heroes: Phantom Lancer – Complete Hero Guide (Hero Profile)

Phantom Lancer is a melee Agility hero who suits the carry role because of his abilities. His ability to create an army of his illusions makes him elusive and a threat to a line up that does not have anything to control illusions. Playing as Phantom Lancer requires positioning and micromanagement or else his illusions will create a problem for the player instead of helping them. Most of his abilities create illusions one way or the another. His Spirit Lance ability has a moderate level of nuke damage and it also creates an illusion. His 2nd ability doppelganger helps him create more illusion and escape or attack enemies while hiding behind his illusions as the ability also changes his position and makes it harder for enemies to catch the real Phantom Lancer. His 3rd ability allows him to close the distance between him and his target and makes it easier for him to jump on ranged enemies. His ultimate Juxtapose gives him the ability to create a huge number of illusions, confusing his enemies and at the same time making him elusive. Phantom Lancer is a very mobile hero who is hard catch and hard to kill in a one on one situation, it is even hard to catch him by ganking unless you have a proper line up to do so.

Abilities-

Spirit Lance:

Azwraith's proficiency at spearing his family's meal of fish is proving quite useful in the battlefield.

Phantom Lancer sends an illusion to an enemy unit that damages and slows the enemy unit and creates an illusion to attack the enemy unit further.

Cast Animation: 0.3+0.73

Cast Range: 750

Damage: 100/150/200/250

Move Speed Slow: 10%/20%/30%/40%

Illusion Damage Taken: 400%

Illusion Damage Dealt: 20%

Illusion Duration: 2/4/6/8

Slow Duration: 3.25

Cooldown: 7 second

Notes:

1. Spirit Lance has a traveling speed of 1000

2. Aghanim update causes spirit lance to bounce to nearby enemies.

3. Spirit Lance first applies the debuff then the damage.

4. The illusion spawns 58 range away from the target at a random spot.

5. Illusions of Phantom Lancer that are within 675 range of Phantom Lancer cast a fake spirit lance just to confuse the enemy.

6. The illusions copy the entire cast animation and release their spirit lance exactly when the real one is cast.

7. The fake lance does not deal any damage or slow or create an illusion.

8. If the illusions have no order and standing still then they turn toward the target and then releases their fake Spirit Lance.

9. The illusion created by spirit lance has a static 5 gold bounty which does not increase with hero level.

10. Spirit Lance does not bounce on invisible units or units in the fog of war.

11. Does not bounce on the same target twice per cast.

