Dota 2: How to play Ringmaster and best build 

Ringmaster is the first Dota 2 hero released after the huge Facet and Innate Ability update. Designed as a support hero who relies on casting spells and building the required items, Cogliostro Kettle is at the top of the meta. He can clear waves, fear enemies, save allies from certain death, and trap multiple enemy heroes with Ring of Wonder. That said, he also debuted without Aghanim Scepter upgrades and Facets.

We'll cover all the key points, builds, and additional information you need to know before drafting Ringmaster in Dota 2 7.37b.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

How to play Ringmaster in Dota 2

Support

If enemy heroes face the wheel, they will be taunted (Image via Valve)

When playing as a support, your main objective is to provide the best laning stage. You need to harass enemy heroes constantly and prevent untimely pulls. Furthermore, this hero has mana regen issues in the early game. Hence, rush Arcane Boots or build the Ring of Basilius for mana sustainability.

Don't throw spells randomly, wait for your moment and cast them only when your core is getting jumped on, especially when your melee offlaner or safelaner is countered by a ranged hero. Also, consider using spells for offensive purposes, Tame the Beasts is a good initiation spell that fears enemy heroes.

Save your cores with Escape Act especially when enemy heroes use their killing blow spells. Urn of Shadows is a reliable item that covers various purposes. Your Ringmaster will have good mana regen and can heal allies and then cast Escape Act for continuous and protected healing.

You can rush Aether Lens for extra cast range, Glimmer Cape for invisibility, Force Staff to flee out of unsuitable conditions, and Guardian Greaves for general healing.

Core

Escape Act will instantly stop Omnislash (Image via Valve)

However, when played as a core, notably as a midlaner, you can purchase items like Kaya, Dagon, and more. Your laning stage might be tough and regular ganks from your support ought to fix this. Do keep in mind that, during the late game, his damage output falls off, as BKBs counters Ring of Wonder and Tame the Beasts.

Your mid-game support gameplay must revolve around attacking the enemy base or preparing for the late game. The former is for a quick push, in other terms, objective-based gameplay, while the latter depends on the items and plays you build and make.

Aghanim's Shard is a useful pick-up for Ringmaster as it reveals invisible enemy heroes and reduces all enemy heroes' total HP for every second under the spotlight.

Innate Ability

One of the best reasons to play Ringmaster is his unique Innate Ability, Dark Carnival Barker. For every kill within 925 units, you'll receive a Souvenir charge and one of the following spell trio:

Funhouse Mirror: Creates an illusion. This spell is best used for dodging, pulling, stacking, baiting, and jebaiting enemies.

Creates an illusion. This spell is best used for dodging, pulling, stacking, baiting, and jebaiting enemies. Strongman Tonic: Applies a potion to yourself or an ally, increasing total strength for eight seconds (this buff effect gradually wears off after four seconds).

Applies a potion to yourself or an ally, increasing total strength for eight seconds (this buff effect gradually wears off after four seconds). Whoopee Cushion: Leap to safety while leaving behind a cloud that applies a movement speed debuff.

Best Dota 2 Ringmaster builds

Here are the best items for Cogliostro Kettle that will help you dominate Dota 2 7.37b pubs:

Support Ringmaster Build Time Items 0-14 minutes Magic Wand, Urn of Shadows, Arcane Boots or Tranquil Boots, Wards, Smoke of Deceit, and Infused Raindrops 14-30 minutes Aether Lens, Force Staff, Rod of Atos, Eul’s Scepter of Divinity (optional), Drums of Endurance, Glimmer Cape, Aghanim’s Shard, and Blink Dagger 30-60+ minutes Aeon Disk (defensive), Pipe of Insight, Lotus Orb, Linken’s Sphere, Windwaker (optional and to save teammates), Gleipnir, Gem of True Sight, Boots of Bearing or Guardian Greaves, Boots of Travel (for mega creep comebacks) and Arcane Blink Midlane Ringmaster build 0-15 minutes Magic Wand, Null Talisman, Bottle, Boots of Travel (optional), Aether Lens (optional), Kaya, and Dagon 1 15-30 minutes Blink Dagger, Eul’s Scepter of Divinity, Dagon 2-4, Ghost Scepter, Black King Bar, Rod of Atos, and Veil of Discord (optional) 30-60+ minutes Windwaker (optional), Dagon 5, Ethereal Blade, Scythe of Vyse, Gleipnir, Refresher Orb, Shiva’s Guard (optional), and Linken’s Sphere

Tips & tactics for Ringmaster in Dota 2

Trap enemy heroes using Arena and Ring of Wonder (Image via Valve)

Remember the following tips to master the latest support hero in Dota 2 7.37b:

Cast range : He has a short cast range during the early game. However, as time goes on, the hero will slowly get a decent cast range and an even better one after purchasing Aether Lens. A small unit difference might make a massive change; hence, prioritize cast range-based items to save carries from certain death.

: He has a short cast range during the early game. However, as time goes on, the hero will slowly get a decent cast range and an even better one after purchasing Aether Lens. A small unit difference might make a massive change; hence, prioritize cast range-based items to save carries from certain death. Escape artist : Cogliostro Kettle has all the ingredients to escape unfavorable team fights and bait enemy heroes to the maximum. This is due to his Innate Ability and AOE control spells. Coupled with that, his ultimate can be used when fleeing to taunt multiple heroes. Exploit enemy heroes without BKBs using fear to not only escape but also save allies.

: Cogliostro Kettle has all the ingredients to escape unfavorable team fights and bait enemy heroes to the maximum. This is due to his Innate Ability and AOE control spells. Coupled with that, his ultimate can be used when fleeing to taunt multiple heroes. Exploit enemy heroes without BKBs using fear to not only escape but also save allies. Positioning : You need to stay in the right place at the right time. Escape Act can save any dying allied hero. Be at range and maintain a safe distance from your cores during fights to cast it. Win the vision war with sneaky wards and position yourself according to the enemy team's movement.

: You need to stay in the right place at the right time. Escape Act can save any dying allied hero. Be at range and maintain a safe distance from your cores during fights to cast it. Win the vision war with sneaky wards and position yourself according to the enemy team's movement. Teamfight advantage : In every team fight, the major goal is to eliminate the enemy safelaner and midlaner. Hence, you can protect yours with your ultimate, which slows and taunts enemy heroes, also setting up for an allied counter-initiation.

: In every team fight, the major goal is to eliminate the enemy safelaner and midlaner. Hence, you can protect yours with your ultimate, which slows and taunts enemy heroes, also setting up for an allied counter-initiation. Tame the Beasts: Tame the Beasts, the spell that deals AOE damage and fear, when used correctly, may send multiple heroes fleeing. Late-game fears and the spell debuff immunity talent enhance the hero's potential.

Best Ringmaster Talents in Dota 2

Both the level 25 Talents are good and solely depend on enemy heroes and your late game. Featured below are the suggested Talents that are suitable for the new hero in all stages of the match:

Ringmaster Talent Tree Suggestions Level Talent 1 (Left) Talent 2 (Right) Level 10 +200 Escape Act Cast Range (Pick) +75 Tame the Beasts Radius Level 15 Debuff Immunity While Channeling Tame the Beasts (Pick) Impalement Arts Penetrates One Target Level 20 +75/+300 Tame the Beasts Min/Max Damage (Pick) +1s Impalement Arts Bleed and Slow Duration Level 25 Escape Act Grants Strong Dispel and Flying (Depends) +100 Wheel Radius and Range (Depends)

FAQs on Ringmaster in Dota 2

What role is Ringmaster in Dota 2?

He can be played as a hard or soft support. He doesn’t work as a safelaner or offlaner. However, when played in mid, the hero must constantly get kills to stay ahead of the enemy team.

What heroes combo well with Ringmaster's spell arsenal?

Mars, Magnus, Enigma, Tidehunter, Sandking, and other teamfight-based heroes are best suited for his AOE spells.

When will the new hero receive Facets and Aghanim's Scepter upgrades?

It is speculated that Ringmaster will receive Facets and Scepter upgrades after or at the start of Crownfall Act IV.

Will Escape Act block Reaper's Scythe in Dota 2?

No, as of this patch, the Reaper's Scythe can pierce through Escape Act and even damage or kill heroes.

