Dota 2: Ringmaster - Overview, Spell showcase, and more

Finally, the Ringmaster has debuted in the Dota 2 universe as an intelligence-based support hero. Cogliostro Kettle, the torture artist's real name, boasts spells that disable and nuke enemy heroes. One of the standouts, "Escape Artist," has quickly earned a reputation as the top save spell in the game. While the Ringmaster currently lacks Aghanim’s Scepter upgrades and Facets, his signature Innate Ability, "Dark Carnival Barker," brings more to the new hero table.

In this article, you'll learn about the latest Dota 2 hero's overview, skill set, mechanics, and more.

Overview of Ringmaster in Dota 2

Spell showcase of Ringmaster:

The following are the damage and official descriptions of all his spells in Dota 2:

Wheel of Wonder in Dota 2 also taunts enemy targets (Image via Valve)

Tame the Beasts

Trending

CHANNELED - Ringmaster twirls his whip for up to one second then cracks it. Whipped enemies are damaged and flee in fear. Channel time exponentially increases damage and extends the fear duration, but reduces the radius.

- Ringmaster twirls his whip for up to one second then cracks it. Whipped enemies are damaged and flee in fear. Channel time exponentially increases damage and extends the fear duration, but reduces the radius. Min Damage: 45 / 70 / 95 / 120

Max Damage: 180 / 280 / 380 / 480

Escape Act

Ringmaster packs himself or an allied hero into a mobile, extradimensional box. Boxed units gain phased movement, slow resistance, bonus magic resistance, and bonus movement speed. They are also untargetable, muted, silenced, and disarmed. The box will pop open after the effect expires or it moves more than 500 units away.

Save spell no damage.

Impalement Arts

Cogliostro Kettle throws one of his daggers to a precise point of his choosing. If he strikes an enemy, the dagger deals impact damage, briefly slows the unit hit, and causes it to bleed. The bleeding deals a percentage of the victim's maximum health in damage every second to heroes and flat damage per second to creeps.

Impact Damage: 75

Max Health Damage Per Second (Heroes): 3.5% / 4% / 4.5% / 5%

Damage Per Second (Creeps): 100

Wheel of Wonder

Cogliostro Kettle rolls the Wheel of Wonder to the targeted location, knocking aside enemies along the way. After it reaches its target, enemies in range of the wheel take damage over time and are slowed by -50%. Enemy heroes who face the wheel for more than 0.5 seconds are mesmerized and drawn towards it. The first enemy to be mesmerized triggers a timer for the wheel to explode. If the timer is not triggered, it will automatically explode after 8 seconds.

Aura Damage Per Second: 50 / 75 / 100

Explosion Damage: 300 / 450 / 600

Innate Ability

You can spam Souvenir spells as long as you have enemy heroes killed within 925 units (Image via Valve)

Dark Carnival Barker

Ringmaster receives a random single-use Dark Carnival Souvenir whenever an enemy hero dies within 925 units of him. Additional Souvenirs are held as charges.

If Cogliostro Kettle does not have a Souvenir when he respawns he will be granted one.

Souvenirs of the Dark Carnival include a Funhouse Mirror, a Strongman Tonic, and a Whoopee Cushion.

Funhouse Mirror

Use: Proportion Distortion

Creates one imperfect image of your hero that lasts 18 seconds. Your illusion deals 28% and takes 300% damage.

Strongman Tonic

Use: Forcefully Imbibe

Temporarily increases an allied hero's Strength by 5 plus 1.5 per Ringmaster's level for eight seconds. The effect holds for four seconds and then deteriorates over the duration.

Whoopee Cushion

Use: Whoopsie

Propels your hero forward 400 units. Leaves a 200-radius stink cloud behind for three seconds that slows enemies by -30%.

Also Check: Dota 2 Crownfall Act III The Frosts of Icewrack Guide

Aghanim's Shard

Aghanim's Shard is the only upgrade item that can be purchased for a new spell, Spotlight. The following is the official spell description of Spotlight:

Ringmaster shines a spotlight that sweeps over an area. Enemies in the light have a chance to miss their attacks and are revealed if invisible.

Illusions hit by the beam fade away, losing a percentage of their maximum health each second.

How does Ringmaster work in Dota 2?

Expand Tweet

The following x-factors can be said about the new hero in Dota 2 7.37b:

Traditional Support Role : He is designed as a support who can save allies from certain death. If played correctly, he can keep multiple heroes disabled simultaneously. Harass enemy heroes during the laning stage and use sneaky ward spots to set up favorable teamfights.

: He is designed as a support who can save allies from certain death. If played correctly, he can keep multiple heroes disabled simultaneously. Harass enemy heroes during the laning stage and use sneaky ward spots to set up favorable teamfights. Escape Hero : He can use one of his Souvenir spells to avoid inevitable ganks and death. The illusion can be used to dodge spells and stack camps, the short jump to flee, and the potion for temporary strength gain.

: He can use one of his Souvenir spells to avoid inevitable ganks and death. The illusion can be used to dodge spells and stack camps, the short jump to flee, and the potion for temporary strength gain. Control Fights : Teamfights decide every Dota 2 game. The latest hero has the potential to control every enemy hero in a team fight, mainly due to his AOE ultimate, "Ring of Wonder," which can change the outcome of any fight.

: Teamfights decide every Dota 2 game. The latest hero has the potential to control every enemy hero in a team fight, mainly due to his AOE ultimate, "Ring of Wonder," which can change the outcome of any fight. Magical Damage: Cogliostro Kettle deals only magical damage; hence, if enemy heroes buy BKB, you'll be less effective until it runs out. Learn to kite and snowball enemy heroes and other potential threats, then initiate using "Impalement Arts" and "Tame the Beasts."

Also Check: Dota 2 Heroes Tier List

FAQs on Ringmaster in Dota 2

When was Ringmaster released in Dota 2?

Ringmaster debuted in Dota 2 on August 23, 2024.

When will the new Dota 2 support hero get Facets and Aghanim's Scepter upgrade?

You can expect the Facets and Scepter upgrade to be added before the next Crownfall Act or gameplay update.

Can Ringmaster be played as a carry?

No, you cannot play this hero as a right-clicker. His spell arsenal revolves around inflicting magical damage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!