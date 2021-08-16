Dota 2 MMR Guide: Top 5 pro tips to rank up easily

Dota 2 is arguably the most competitive MOBA out there. To ensure that each game is balanced, the matchmaking uses MMR (matchmaking rank) as an index to pit players of a similar skill level against each other. For a new player, MMR is supposed to be low, as they are still learning the ropes of the game. But as the total playtime of Dota 2 increases for a player, so does their desire to find a more competitive level of gameplay. This is when they should try to actively improve and take their medal rank up a notch.

5 Dota 2 practices important for grinding MMR

5) A small but consistent hero pool

Getting to know the heroes and their abilities is of obvious importance in Dota 2, but it is best for a learning player to limit their hero pool to a few comfort picks. The intricacies of Dota 2 are manifold. Each game presents its own set of challenges to think about - which the player can focus on if they are already familiar with the relative strength of their own hero.

4) Play support in a stack to learn the game

Carry players in Dota 2 need to constantly keep their net worth up to maintain relevance. Supports, on the other hand, have some downtime between their pulling and warding routines, especially in the lower brackets. This gives a player breathing space to think about what to build and how to approach the winning conditions.

3) Communication is key

A playstyle that can 'solo carry' the game is a coveted ideal in Dota 2. Ultimately, any serious player will recognize the frailty of this concept. While in some games a player may pop off and practically end the game alone, Dota 2 remains a team game. So getting a mic and using it to co-ordinate is a good practice, even in public matchmaking.

2) Do not agonize getting stomped

Many of the nitty-gritties of climbing the MMR ladder is about mechanical skills and concepts. One concept that often gets overlooked is the essential nature of Dota 2: a mental game. Playing several games continuously without breaks takes its toll. Instead of spamming matches until a losing streak is broken, taking a break to reset will work wonders sometimes.

1) Do not obsess over MMR

Paradoxically, the surest way to a higher MMR is not to focus on its numeric aspect at all. MMR is an average estimate of a Dota 2 player's overall efficiency. More often than not, its estimation gets inaccurate. It makes sense for Dota 2 players to use MMR as a way to showcase their relative mastery of the game. The fact that they are playing a higher quality of game, however, is more important. The bottom line is to concentrate over individual improvement. MMR will increase organically if a player is good enough to beeline to the next bracket.

