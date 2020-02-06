Dota 2 News: Dendi is ready with his new Dota 2 team

Team B8's lineup | via B8's website

Danil Ishutin, also known by his famous gaming name “Dendi”, has announced his new Dota 2 team. The newly formed team known as “B8” is ready to compete on the professional scene.

Team B8 have also announced a sponsorship from an esports betting website named “Rivalry”. The 2011 International champion Dendi will retain his position as the mid-laner in the roster, with other player donning their respective roles.

While creating this organization we saw yet again that in any new beginning the hardest part is making the first step, and that the first helping hand is the most vital. So, we are starting our journey together with our title sponsor @rivalrydota2



👉 https://t.co/oPsZmHr9CB pic.twitter.com/srOdqkCBs5 — B8 (@B8esportsGG) February 6, 2020

The team consists of Alexandr ‘pio65’ Zalivako as position 1, Danil ‘Dendi’ Ishutin as position 2, Andrey ‘Ghostik’ Kadyk as position 3, Rinat ‘KingR’ Abdullin as position 4 and Nikola ‘LeBron’ Popović as position 5.

We're all excited for this next chapter of your life, @DendiBoss 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qxTzAqbvMa — Team Secret (@teamsecret) February 6, 2020

Dendi is famous for having a very cheerful personality, and is well-loved among the Dota faithful. The fans consider him a legend because of his immense contributions both as a player and as a personality to the Dota 2 competitive scene and game community.

Also Read: Dota 2 News: OG’s roster goes through a major overhaul

Dendi won the 2011 International trophy with Na'Vi and is back to challenging teams in the professional arena once again. The fans will undoubtedly be stoked to see the Ukrainian performing in a professional contest after a long time.

The newly formed team, meanwhile, will hope that Dendi continues his strong performances and helps them win silverware in the upcoming competitions.