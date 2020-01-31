Dota 2 News: OG’s roster goes through a major overhaul

The two time International champions of Dota 2 , OG announced Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng to replace Sébastien “Ceb” Debs and Martin “Saksa” Sazdov to replace Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka. They also announced the addition of Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan as their replacement for Anathan “ana” Pham.

OG recently posted on their website that Jerax had retired. Soon after the announcement, Ana, who plays as a carry for OG, informed the organisation that he would extend his break from competitive Dota. Ceb, who was playing offlane for the team, took the coaching role for OG. These events left positions empty in OG’s squad, and they didn’t waste much time to fill them.

Carries beware! Offlane got a lot more dangerous

MidOne who played as position 1/2 (carry/middle) for Team Secret joined OG as a position 3 (offlane). Saksa came in from Ninjas in Pyjamas to fulfill position 4 which was Jerax’s role and Sumail who played as a midlaner for Evil Geniuses has joined as a carry player in place of ana.

Fans will be interested to see how OG performs with this squad. MidOne and Sumail are world class players who can offer a lot in terms of talent. The OG style of Dota is very fun and interesting to watch, and fans would never want that to change. The champions will play their first tournament in the ESL One Los Angeles 2020 European Open Qualifiers starting on 3rd February 2020.

