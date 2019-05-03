Dota 2 News: Team Team announced new roster

Dota 2 Team "Team Team" announced their new roster and their new sponsor recently.

Team Team announced Eric "Ryoya" Dong as their new mid lane player and Timothy "tmt" Ong as their new support player. Additionally, Team Team also managed to find a sponsor in Beastcoast.

This Roster change was due but it came right after the controversial release of their players. Previously, Team Team qualified for MDL Disneyland Paris Major but the squad dropped Nico "Gunnar" Lopez and Jason "Newsham" Newsham during ESL One Mumbai. The release was not expected and nobody saw it coming, as a result, fans, and Dota 2 community members were not very happy with the decision.

After the pair were kicked out, their sad stories started a new fire in the pro Dota 2 scene. The team faced a huge backlash and most of it was towards their Carry player Jacky "EternalEnvy" Mao. Needless to say, EternalEnvy always finds his way to controversy or controversy finds its way to Jacky Mao. Considering the fact EternalEnvy was related to many controversies before, it did not take long for the community to blame him.

The addition of both players are not that shocking. Eric "Ryoya" Dong played with Team Team earlier in this season and played with EternalEnvy for a little bit of time with Flying Penguins. Rumors said that the removal of Gunnar was related to Ryoya. Let's be clear, words came around that Gunnar was kicked out of the team to free up space for Ryoya and at this point its the only truth we can believe in.

The addition of TMT was shocking news. TMT first showed up in the scene under the banner of India's Entity gaming in 2017. He left the organization in 2018 to join Echo International. Echo International was held up by former OG midlaner ANA and former Invictus Gaming member Chuan. However, the team had a short life span and disbanded before the qualifiers of The International 2018. TMT was a free agent since then until now.

The team just started its journey with a semi-new roster and a new sponsor. The new Team Team under Beastcoast will show up at the MDL Disneyland Paris Major for the first time.

