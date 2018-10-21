Dota 2 News: The CIS Drama takes a New Turn as Lebron Fires Back at LiL

Over the last few months and weeks, Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk has been the center of the CIS region controversies. On the other hand, Nikola “LebronDota” Popovic has received a lot of criticism from the CIS region. Here Lil is busy blaming the region and on the other hand, the region is blaming LeBron for a lot of things.

CIS region’s Dota2 caster “Maelstorm” called LeBron out and passed some salty statements to his team for participating in the CIS qualifier with a European player based team. After this Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk has something more to say.

During one of his stream sessions, Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk talked a lot about LeBron. Lil was clearly salty and it got even saltier when he said, “LeBron could not even hit the right button at EPICENTER XL”. This is not the first time Lil said something offensive about LeBron. He was always been salty about LeBron as a player.

The drama took a new turn when LeBron finally thought he has had enough of lil and he needs to fire back. LeBron used Twitter to fire back at Lil and he clearly had enough.

The Tweet Said:

"First, he said he kicked me from Na'Vi, then he said I left because I realized I am bad. The only truth is that I left because I couldn't play with you in the team anymore. Stop looking for a culprit in other players, u got kicked from VP, Na'Vi and all players left u from odium with reason. ½

Friendly advice, try to find your own mistake and fix them. And don't talk about me anymore, because it's pathetic... @LilJke"

﻿Lil has been salty for last few months and clearly is not making friends. Rather losing the friends he has. Earlier Na’Vi did not retain him and he got kicked out of the roster.

Then he decided to make his own team: Odium. His team only lasted for a month and every member of the team left one by one. Took a month and the new team was already disbanded.