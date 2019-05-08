DOTA 2 News: The International 9 Prize Pool is Breaking all Previous Records

AXE UNLEASHED

The International Battle Pass has arrived. Be prepared for the final months of this Dota2 Pro Circuit Season as the season is about to end with TI9. As we all know, 25% of the Battle Pass profit goes straight to the Prize Pool. This year's Prizepool has broken all record. Just a little over 6 hours and the Prize Pool crossing 4 million already. This is massive and insane considering last year it took 11 hours to reach that goal and the year before that took even longer.

While many complaining that DOTA2 is a dying game, the Battle Pass sales say otherwise.

The International Battle Pass comes with custom games and many features. This year you can take part in the jungle expedition and face the heat of Mo'rokai custom game. Complete challenges and quests to unlock mythic rewards, as the amount increases with time. You can also use wager to level up your battle pass.

This year's terrain is "Overgrown Empire" terrain that you can get from the Battle Pass rewards. There are some other charming rewards this year, No I'm not talking about the evolving courier that comes every year. Tiny gets his prestige item this year - Majesty of the Colossus. The big bang of the BP is the PlanetFall - the earth shaker arcana. Nobody saw it coming. You can also have a laugh by looking at the Axe Unleashed, weaponless Axe wearing leaves around his waist.

With only one round of Major and Minor tournaments remaining before we turn our eyes to Shanghai, the next gameplay patch will arrive after the conclusion of the final Major and Minor DPC Qualifiers starting soon.

Another great thing I noticed this year is the living tower theme. You can unlock the 'Guardians of theLost Path' custom towers by leveling up your Battle Pass.

The influence of the Ancients manifests differently in each land it touches. In the ruins of Fellstrath, the stone guardians carved to glorify the temples of the Mo'rokai have been given new purpose—and imbued with the power to inspire more than mere awe in those unfortunate enough to wander within reach.

