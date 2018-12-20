Dota 2 News: The Santa Claus of Dota2 has granted everything the community asked for

Frosthaven and Rubick Arcana in Dota2

Before the Arcana came out or they announced “Frosthaven” Dota2 declared the new ranked season and the fans demanded the Arcana and the Frostivus event back. With all the Artifact fuss going around we did not realize Valve will be this generous to grant us all our Christmas wishes.

Gabe Newell as the Santa Claus? I have to say the resemblance is very uncanny. Maybe not Half-life 3 but come on that joke is getting old now, at least we now have the new Rank Match Season, Frosthaven and the Rubick Arcana.

What I think of the Rubick Arcana...

Talking about Dota’s own Santa Claus reminds me of our very own Christmas Grinch. Who? Rubick’s Green makeover is totally making him the Christmas Grinch. Rubick got one of those modern Arcanas where it’s more than just an item and published as a bundle.

And it is something that fans wanted, one of the main reason why Rubick got such a huge fan vote was to see if Valve allows the item to have custom spell animations for each spell he steals - many fans wanted that to happen and that is what happened.

Maybe not each spell but he has custom animation – A more rubickfied version of 115 spells – Spells like Meteor, Chronosphere, Blackhole. They do look stunning, personally, I liked the meteor and the Supernova. It also gives him a cape that changes colour.

Honestly one of the best Arcanas of recent year.

Here is the official Arcana page

Your very own Christmas Party - Frosthaven madness

Beside the Rubick Arcana and the Rank Season announcement we also got Frosthaven – a newer version of Frostivus. According to Dota’s Christmas tradition, the attackers of the event are a mix of Dota’s neutral creatures, familiar heroes and new creatures.

You basically hunt them round after round and make items to win the event. To me, it’s less of a tactical and strategical challenge and more of a weird Christmas do to event. You play the event for fun and enjoy it with your friends, not rage at them showing your tryhard side.

Advertisement

However, there are surprises and rewards for you in the event so I totally understand why you become a tryhard. You would see creatures dressed as pinecones, decorated with Rudolph's nose and wearing antlers.

You’ll see gingerbread Roshan and you will probably encounter a bunch of penguins. Enjoy your Christmas with Dota2 in its very own fashion.

Read about the New Upcoming Rank Season, Here.

You probably should scream Merry Christmas and enjoy the Frosthaven but with Rank Season coming in this January, you can let everyone know that “Winter is coming”.

Advertisement