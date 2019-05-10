Dota 2 News: Valve Hints a New Dota 2 Gameplay Update Patch

Valve recently released the new Battle Pass for The International tournament of 2019 being held in Shanghai, China. While all the people were hyped seeing Dota 2 news about the new Battle Pass, majority of them missed out on the little detail Valve shared in their post.

Valve hinted the release of a new Dota 2 Update patch on their official blog on 7 May, 2019. According to the post the developers will release a new gameplay patch after the end of the final major tournament. The last paragraph on their post read “With only one round of Major and Minor tournaments remaining before we turn our eyes to Shanghai, the next gameplay patch will arrive after the conclusion of the final Major and Minor DPC Qualifiers starting soon.”

There are several pointers which indicate the approximate date of the new Dota 2 update patch. According to Valve the patch should arrive a day after the minor qualifiers end, which is the StarLadder Ukraine Minor. The qualifiers of the minor will only start after the latest major tournament ends, which is the Epicenter Major. The Major ends on 19 May so the minor qualifiers will end on about 25 or 26 May, as they usually take a week to finish. So looks like the patch will be out by 27 May which is a Monday.

The last patch version 7.21d was released on 24 March. However, very small changes were made in the Dota 2 update. The initial patch version 7.21 was released on 29 January 2019 and it has been long four months without a major overhaul to the gameplay of Dota. It will not be surprising to see the new patch being named 7.22 if the changes are major and striking. However, this is only speculation, the patch could be named 7.21e if it has minor changes but that is unlikely to happen. Valve also isn't likely to postpone the new patch as the International is very near and the players will have to adapt to the new changes.

