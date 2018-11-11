DOTA 2 News: Valve reply regarding the racist comment drama while Kuku receives a maximum penalty

TNC: Kuku

Racist remarks and sexism have always been a problem in the Pro Dota2 scene. Be it “2GD” getting fired or recently the Virtus. Pro social-media handlers posting sexist meme – we have always seen Valve and the organizations involved taking a stern step to stop the racist or sexist behavior.

Before the Dota2 Pro Circuit events started, it was full of drama regarding the players changing teams, players blaming each other, even players calling their team manager out. Now, after the Dota2 Pro Circuit events have started, we are still standing throat-deep in the mud. Well, in the pile of mud that players are throwing at each other.

Skem’s racist comment was not taken lightly, coL. Took necessary actions and released an official apology statement. Skem was also handed a maximum fine because of his disrespectful behavior. However, in Kuku’s case, TNC did not make any statement (Not one that we were aware of) neither they took any steps towards the situation.

BurNIng decided to write to Valve seeking refuge as the Chinese fans took the insult seriously. And apparently, Valve replied to him as BurNIng released the conversation screenshot for the fans.

Recently Virtus.Pro fired their entire Social-Media team after their official page posted a meme that reflects not only a sexist image but also insults the sponsor, Mercedes. While the Russian giants are taking steps to stop racism, the Filipino organization did not really speak up on the matter. However, the organization took Twitter to claim they did release a statement earlier but it went unnoticed.

The organization tweeted that they don’t support Kuku’s behavior and he has been given the maximum penalty already:

For those who are not aware, the organization have actually posted in Weibo a statement concerning Kuku and his behavior during a public match. This was posted November 3.



Our organization does not tolerate and condone Kuku's behavior and have already given him maximum penalty pic.twitter.com/CONjFS5eeq — TNC Predator (@TNCPredator) November 9, 2018

I am not sure why they had to post the apology in Weibo with 2 followers following their page and not on Twitter where they can be clearly noticed. But the Chinese fans are not happy yet. We will just have to wait and watch if Valve decides to jump in the brawl.