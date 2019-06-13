Dota 2 News: Veteran Player Matumbaman Out of Liquid's Starting Lineup

Image Courtesy: Reddit website

Team Liquid announced that Lasse “Matumbaman” Urpalainen will not be a part of their starting lineup. The announcement was made 10 days ahead of the EPICENTER Major in Moscow. According to the post the decision was a mutual one and was "in the best interest of all parties".

The post also paid a tribute to Matu, saying his contributions will never be forgotten and that he will be there forever in the history of their team’s Dota 2 journey. The post made it clear that the team will announce Matu’s replacement in a few days.

Lasse Urpalainen is 24 years old, he was just 21 when he joined Team Liquid. Matu is one of the most mechanically gifted players in Dota 2, he has impressed and won the hearts of many Dota 2 fans by his sheer class gameplay on heroes like Tinker and Ember Spirit. He was one of the most important players of his team and has been instrumental in Liquid’s success over the last few years.

It has come as a shock to many in the Dota 2 community, not many had expected such a gifted and exceptional player to fall out of the squad when the The International is knocking on the door. British eSports commentator shared his views by saying that the announcement was heartbreaking for him and that he wished Matu will find a new team to keep competing in the tournaments.

Matu leaving will surely raise question marks on Liquid’s current roster consisting of Miracle, MinD_ContRoL, GH and KuroKy. No doubt the team is legendary and had impeccable coordination with Matumbaman in it. However, it will be interesting to see how the new player gels with the team. Crucial moments in the game dig out the best individual and team performances and will surely demonstrate how the new player is playing with the rest of the lot.

